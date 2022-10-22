Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Couple who met in school aged 16 celebrate a magical day

Chloe Walsh, from Piltown, Kinsalebeg, and Mark, from, Youghal are both teachers, now based in East Cork/West Waterford.
Chloe Walsh from Kilsalebeg and Mark Coady from Youghal, in County Cork, have been together since they were 16 years old and met in school. Pictures: Irina Duane

A COUPLE who met in secondary school when they were 16 years old tied the knot recently, surrounded by family and friends.

Chloe Walsh, from Piltown, Kinsalebeg, and Mark, from, Youghal are both teachers, now based in East Cork/West Waterford.

They live in Grange, County Waterford. This week they feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The couple with their wedding car, outside Faithlegg House Hotel, where they enjoyed their wedding reception surrounded by family and friends.
The couple with their wedding car, outside Faithlegg House Hotel, where they enjoyed their wedding reception surrounded by family and friends.

The happy couple got engaged in Youghal in December, 2019, just before the Covid lockdowns were introduced in early 2020.

They got married on August 9, 2022, in St Bartholomew’s Church in Chloe’s home parish, followed by their wedding reception in Faithlegg House Hotel, Waterford.

The bride’s dress was from Say I Do bridal boutique in Midelton.

She said: “It was based on old Hollywood glamour with puff sleeves.”

The bride’s hair was styled by Kim from Kim Glam hair in Aglish, County Waterford, and make-up was by Jodi Roche Makeup in Abbeyside.

The suits for the men were from Noel Devereux in Dungarvan.

The couple, who are both teachers, are working in schools in East Cork/ West Waterford.
The couple, who are both teachers, are working in schools in East Cork/ West Waterford.

Recalling the guest list, Chloe said: “We were very lucky that all family members could attend.

“From grandparents to aunts, uncles, cousins and friends!”

The bridal party included her two sisters Sophie and Hannah and Mark’s sister Laura.

Groomsmen were Ryan and Leon and James, all of whom are Mark’s cousins.

After the Church, Nom Nom Café in Cork provided tea and coffee to all guests from their coffee van which was located outside the church.

The happy couple, Chloe Walsh and Mark Coady, with their wedding party, made up of sisters and also cousins.
The happy couple, Chloe Walsh and Mark Coady, with their wedding party, made up of sisters and also cousins.

The wedding cake was made by Mark’s grandmother Lee, who put tremendous detail and time into creating it.

“It was a three-tiered cake with three different flavour tiers,” said Chloe.

The couple had their first dance to You Make My Dreams Come True, by Hall and Oates.

The bride recalled: “It was sung by our amazing wedding band, the Shellakybookies, who were just fantastic on the day.”

The couple enjoyed their wedding reception at Faithlegg House Hotel in Waterford.
The couple enjoyed their wedding reception at Faithlegg House Hotel in Waterford.

As to what was the most memorable thing about the day?

Chloe said: “The most memorable part of the day was getting to dance with our family and friends and have the best time!”

They said they had an amazing photographer on the day, Irina Duane, who made the event run so smoothly and seamlessly.

Their videographer was Greg from DG videos.

“He was also a dream to deal with! We cannot wait to see the video!”

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple tie the knot - 10 years to the day they first started to date

