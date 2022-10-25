Enjoying the magic and mystery of colcannon

In well-salted water, I boil 2kg of potatoes in their skin for extra flavour and nutrients. Remove from the pot when cook and allow to steam, set the potato water aside.
Meanwhile, top and tail a leek retaining as much of the green top as possible. Cut in half lengthways and slice thinly. Add to a saucepan along with 250ml of fresh cream and 75g of butter, and being careful not to boil the cream, warm through to soften the leek.
Roll up leaves of savoy cabbage and slice thinly. Bring the potato water back up to low boil, add the cabbage and cook gently until soft. Drain and set aside.
Remove the potato skins and roughly mash, then slowly add the softened leek and cream mixture to the potatoes, stirring vigorously with a wooden spoon (don’t ask me why, but I’ve found a wooden spoon is essential to achieving creamy mash).
Squeeze out any remaining water from the cabbage leaves and add to the mash and mix through well. At this point I check for seasoning and add more salt if needed and plenty of black pepper. I also like to add some freshly chopped parsley and chives. If the mix needs more butter, add more.
Spoon into a warmed bowl and top with even more knobs of butter so it begins to pool and “lake” in the potato-y gullies.