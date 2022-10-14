Cork-based food writer picks up national award for The Echo

FOOD writer Kate Ryan has picked up a national award for work that appeared in The Echo.

The West Cork writer, a regular contributor to The Echo and EchoLive.ie took home an award from the Irish Food Writing Awards this week.

Kate won the 'Food Writing Award' judged by award-winning writer Colman Andrews and sponsored by Bord Bia.

She received the award for her 'Growing for Gold' series in The Echo, a six-part series, where she interviewed vegetable growers in Cork. The ceremony was held in Fallon and Byrne in Dublin and more than 75 award finalists attended from throughout the island of Ireland, competing for the 20 awards on offer covering Irish food and drink journalism, cookbooks, feature writing, blogging, podcasting, photography and social content.

The Irish Food Writing Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the high quality of food and drink writing from throughout the island of Ireland, across print, broadcast and online. In all categories, entries were accepted from the nominees themselves, or by a third party and were open to writers, journalists, bloggers and photographers.

Editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins congratulated Kate on the award and the body of work she has written for The Echo and EchoLive.ie over the past number of years and said the accolade was well-deserved. This was echoed by Features Editor John Dolan and Deputy Features Editor Elaine Duggan, who were equally delighted for Kate.

Kate, who has lived in Cork since 2005 and started her Flavour.ie 10 years ago, is a regular contributor to The Echo features pages and has a monthly column in WoW! - called WoW! Bites.

Most recently she wrote a top 10 of Cork's food bests, which you can read here. She has also written wonderful features in issues ranging from sustainability in food, to Cork's English Market, food waste, foraging and is a huge contributor to our Christmas Food WoW! Special every December.

Columnist Kate Ryan at her home in Ballygurteen, County Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The full role call of winners at the awards last night were:

IRISH FOOD PRODUCERS – Caroline Hennessy Judged by Diana Henry. Sponsored by Irish Angus

INTERNATIONAL CUISINES – Jordan Mooney Judged by Anjula Devi. Sponsored by Safco Fine Foods

COOKBOOK OF THE YEAR - Blasta Books Series One Judged by Jay Rayner and Dr. Annie Gray. Sponsored by Gathered Ireland

INVESTIGATIVE WRITING - Niall Sargent Judged by Dan Saladino. Sponsored by Drummond House Garlic

BEER WRITING - John Duffy Judged by Richard Croasdale - Sponsored by BRÚ Brewery

EMERGING VOICE IN IRISH FOODWRITING - John Mulgrew Judged by Charlotte Pike. Sponsored by Clayton Hotels

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - Kristin Jensen Sponsored by James Whelan Butcher

IRISH FOOD MAGAZINE/SUPPLEMENT AWARD - Food & Wine Judged by Esterelle Payany. Sponsored by Invest Northern Ireland

IRISH FOOD OR DRINK PODCAST - That’s Bangin’ Podcast, Marcus O’Laoire and Chris Mellon Judged by Nigel Barden. Sponsored by Sharon Noonan

FOOD WRITING AWARD - Kate Ryan Judged by Colman Andrews. Sponsored by Bord Bia

IRISH FOOD BLOG AWARD - The Irish Food Guide, Zack Gallagher Judged by Bill King. Sponsored by Pestle+Mortar

COOKERY WRITING AWARD - Lilly Higgins Judged by Trish Deseine. Sponsored by Ardkeen Grocery

COOKERY WRITING AWARD - Jess Murphy Judged by Trish Deseine. Sponsored by Ardkeen Grocery

WRITING ON SUSTAINABILITY IN IRISH FOOD AWARD - Niall Sargeant Judged by Rene Redzepi and Catherine Mack

FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY (PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY) - Katie Quinn Judged by Joann Pai

FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY (AMATEUR CATEGORY) - Macu Higueras Judged by Joann Pai

CULINARY STUDENT AWARD - Anissa Mokhtari -Technical University Dublin Judged by Jess Murphy and Gar Mullins. Sponsored by Kerrygold

IRISH FOOD ON INSTAGRAM/TIKTOK AWARD - Dublin Foodie Twins Judged by Andy Clarke. Sponsored by Coole Swan

RESTAURANT WRITING AWARD - Corinna Hardgrave Judged by Xanthe Clay and Tom Parker Bowles. Sponsored by Fallon & Byrne

WINE WRITING AWARD - Susan Boyle Judged by Fiona Beckett. Sponsored by Whelehan’s Wines

DRINKS WRITING AWARD - Aoife Carrigy Judged by Rachel McCormack. Sponsored by Powerscourt Distillery

For more see www.irishfoodwritingawards.ie

