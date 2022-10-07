My Weekend: I'm nearly always working...

I am from Dublin and came to the Ballymaloe Cookery School for a summer, which confirmed what I had hoped for, that I wasn’t just avoiding doing my homework by cooking most afternoons, but that I loved cooking. After completing the course there, I stayed as a teacher for about four years, which was a fabulous grounding for my career.
I am nearly always working, but if I’m off, we cook for family or eat out and walk by the sea after dinner — just us and the dogs.
I’m usually up with the lark to get my daily ordering in early to get the first dibs at the fish etc for the day.
I work nearly every weekend, so of course!
Amsterdam, which is full of great restaurants and of course art galleries.
I’d love to go to Prague and visit some old friends that I always threaten to get out to, but never do.
Home — Dublin with my sister, dad, and friends. When there, I love walking into town and soaking up city life, as we live in the countryside in Cork.
When possible, at their houses or ours, or for a Guinness in the pub in Ballycotton.
Sea swimming for the great fun with friends, and being in the water is really invigorating.
Be entertained — I’ll take the night off please and thanks!
The Glass Curtain and Goldie for fantastic night-time food. The Crawford Gallery Café and Good Day Deli for day time.
After our busy Sunday lunch service, I try and go for a swim before dinner and relax.
7am to get the weekly orders going for the restaurant.
We’re busy at Ballymaloe House getting ready for the winter season. We have lots of fantastic events coming up in the coming months.
