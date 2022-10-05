Concert celebrating Cork Harbour will be hosted this weekend among church ruins

Tell us about yourself;

My name is Billy Kennedy. I am a singer/ songwriter from Cork. I write and perform my own songs as well as recording and producing other artists.

I am a guitar player by trade but I tip away on lots of other instruments like piano and banjo. I have played with too many bands to mention over the years and finally put out a solo album This Old Life in 2012. I released lots of singles and videos, some slipped under the radar, and some got airplay. A song called Sea Creatures got a lot of attention. I wrote it with my wife during Storm Ophelia when the electricity went out.

I am a seventh generation baker, serving my apprenticeship in Thompson’s, and Ormonde and Aherne’s bakeries. Many years ago, I moved to London where I trained as a vegetarian cook. I worked in many vegetarian restaurants in the UK, Cork, and Dublin. I don’t cook commercially any more but I do give vegan cooking classes in Carrigaline Community College and elsewhere.

I have come together with two of my friends, Katrina Emtage, and Ruti Lachs, to collaborate on an evening of music, at St Matthew’s Church, Crosshaven (Templebreedy) on October 8, inspired by our beloved Cork Harbour. We three are not only from different countries, but also different musical genres. Katrina is a virtuoso flautist who could grace any orchestra, and Ruti is an ace multi-instrumentalist from a jewish klezmer background.

It has been a great experience to work with such great musicians and fuse our musical tastes together, with very interesting results. The concert is made possible with funding from Cork County Council and The Department of Arts and Heritage.

Where were you born?

I was born in Ballintemple. My mother had us all at home, which was unusual back then.

Where do you live?

I live in Crosshaven.

Family?

I am married to Sile. We don’t have any kids but we have plenty of nieces and nephews. I have four siblings of which I am the youngest.

Best friend?

I am lucky enough to have remained close to many great friends from my younger days, but I have to say my wife is my best friend.

Earliest childhood memory?

I remember being on the crossbar of my dad’s bicycle as he brought me with him to the ‘Doll’s Hospital’ in Sheares Street. He was a baker, but in the afternoons he would open up the shop in the city where he fixed Crolly Dolls, bicycles, and other toys. It is closed a long time now, but me and my family often talk about it.

Person you most admire?

You have to admire those who give their lives in service to the greater good such as firemen, nurses, and emergency service workers. I also really admire the people who go out and feed the homeless and those less fortunate than themselves. You can see them most nights on Patrick Street giving out hot food, blankets and friendship.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

My most memorable holiday was a few years ago, when myself and my wife travelled to Mexico for a kayaking trip. My brother runs Atlantic Sea Kayaking and he takes tours to Baja every year. We were swimming with sea lions and whale watching in the Sea of Cortez, really magical.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I worked as a vegetarian chef for many years. I trained in a restaurant called Neal’s Yard Bakery in London, and give vegan cooking classes in Carrigaline Community College as part of their Adult Education Classes.

I love cooking all types of vegan dishes, but I have to say these days I do have a signature dish. It has been named by others as ‘Crosshaven Stew’. It is a spicy lentil curry with butternut squash and peppers.

Favourite restaurant?

We are spoilt because the pubs in Crosshaven serve great food. My favourite restaurant is Iyers, on Popes Quay. They serve South Indian vegetarian dishes that are just amazing.

Because we are plant-based, our options are limited enough but I really like The Cafe Paradiso, and The Quay Co Op. The Raven Bar has great vegan options too.

Last book you read?

The last book I read was My Life, by Willy Nelson. There is a great line at the beginning that sums him up . “I’ve just turned 82. Since turning 80, I have written a couple of dozen songs, recorded five new albums, and played over 300 live concerts.”

That book was published in 2015 and he is still working away.

Best book you read?

It is hard to say the best book, but I always refer back to two, The Grapes of Wrath and Cannery Row. John Steinbeck is a master at showing the best and worst of humanity.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

The last song I bought was All together Now by Fiona Kennedy. That song really evokes the old days of the UCC college bar, and has a great hum along chorus.

Favourite song?

I don’t have a favourite song, but there are many that give me goosebumps when I hear them. That is the test for me.

One person you would like to see in concert?

I would have love to witnessed Bob Marley in concert. The passion he had would have been irresistible. Also, I would have loved to see Elvis in Las Vegas. Those concerts looked really spontaneous and fun.

Do you have a pet?

We have a beautiful lurcher named Dove. She is the apple of our eye. She came from West Cork Animals 11 years ago. They do amazing work down there.

Lurchers make the best pets, hands down. We recently lost Dove’s companion, Ozzy. He was a small hairy terrier who regarded himself as the Lord Mayor of Crosshaven.

Your proudest moment?

I got to sing and record one of my songs Angels On Patrick Street recently with the Crosshaven Community Choir. It was a very proud moment for me. We did a really nice video in the square at Christmas in Crosshaven. Eva McMullen, the director of the choir, did an amazing job putting it together.

What makes you happy?

I am a very happy person by default. I realise how blessed I am every day.

How would you like to be remembered?

I have to admit, it would be satisfying if someone, somewhere hummed one of my songs after I am gone.

What else are you up to at the moment?

It’ all hands on deck for the Crosswinds concert (which takes place at St Matthew’s Church on Saturday, October 8 at 7pm) as it is a big undertaking.

As the church has no roof or power, we have to bring generators, seats, portaloos, and who knows what else. St Matthew’s Church has not seen activity for many a decade. Only for the dedicated volunteers, it would be in ruins. Tickets on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/crosswinds-tickets-417868384587

Other than that, as usual I will be writing songs and playing somewhere. My last album was in 2012. Every year I say ‘I must record a follow up’, so maybe this year I just might?