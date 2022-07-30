Prawn curry dish to spice up long bank holiday weekend

IN the East End of London, a curry is referred to as a ‘Ruby Murray’ in Cockney rhyming slang. Going out for a curry is known as ‘going for a Ruby’.

The name is now so ubiquitous, some Indian restaurants in London have been known to use the name ‘Ruby’ on their menus.

But even though the ‘Ruby’ has long been adopted by the wider London community, its origins lie in Northern Ireland.

Ruby Murray was a singer born on the Donegall Road in Belfast. Before the likes of Madonna and Beyonce ever topped the charts, Murray took the UK by storm with hits in the 1950s.

This weekend, I’m remembering her name, using prawns and veggies in a ‘Ruby Murray’ to spice up the bank holiday weekend.

Fresh prawns are available now in good fishmongers, pearly pink and delicious. But they are expensive. So I’ve used frozen prawns here which makes the dish more economical.

I’ve also used cauliflower, which always goes great in curries. But you can subsitute for sweet potato or any other veg if you wish.

I’ve added some seasonal greens in the form of green beans, to bring a bit of colour to the dish.

Indian restaurants often serve fresh fruit-based desserts after curry, to cool the palate after the overload of spices. I’m making the most of seasonal Irish strawberries for the same reason.

The berries are marinated in a light fruit salad flavoured with Elderflower cordial and mint.

Very refreshing, served with cream or ice cream.

Have a good long weekend!

PRAWN CURRY

Ingredients (serves 4) 3 tbsp sunflower oil 1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed 1 small red chilli, seeded and finely chopped 100g fresh green beens, topped tailed and chopped 1 medium cauliflower, trimmed and broken into florets 1 tsp ground coriander 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp garam masala 1 tbsp tikka massala curry paste (or to taste) 400g can chopped tomatoes 250mls vegetable stock 3 tbsp natural yogurt (full or low fat) 225g frozen prawns Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Juice of half a lime 4 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley or coriander Method Heat oil in a heavy bottomed skillet pan and add onion, garlic, ginger and chilli. Cook gently over low heat till soft but not browned.

Add green beans and cauliflower and cook for a couple of minutes more.

Stir in spices, cook for a minute, then add curry paste and stir again to mix.

Pour over the chopped tomatoes and stock and bring to bubbling.

Simmer gently, covered, till the veggies are tender.

Add yogurt and prawns. Stir and bring back to bubbling. Simmer until prawns are defrosted and thoroughly heated.

Season and add lime juice.

To finish, scatter with fresh spring onion and chopped parsley or coriander.

ELDERFLOWER & MINT MARINATED STRAWBERRIES

WEEKEND GARGLE

RECEIPT

MAIN DISH

Cauliflower 99c

Green beans x 150g 79c

Tikka Massala curry paste 283g jar €2.59

Organic Bio Low Fat yogurt 500g €2.29

Chopped Tomatoes 400g €1

Frozen King Prawns 200g

€2.59 Spring onions 79c

Parsley €1

Total: €12.04

DESSERT

Strawberries 2 x 300g pack €5, special offer

Elderflower Cordial 500mls €4.85

Mint leaves pack €1.19

Total: €11.04

GRAND TOTAL: €23.08