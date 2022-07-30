Prawn curry dish to spice up long bank holiday weekend

IN the East End of London, a curry is referred to as a ‘Ruby Murray’ in Cockney rhyming slang. Going out for a curry is known as ‘going for a Ruby’.
Ingredients (serves 4) 3 tbsp sunflower oil 1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed 1 small red chilli, seeded and finely chopped 100g fresh green beens, topped tailed and chopped 1 medium cauliflower, trimmed and broken into florets 1 tsp ground coriander 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp garam masala 1 tbsp tikka massala curry paste (or to taste) 400g can chopped tomatoes 250mls vegetable stock 3 tbsp natural yogurt (full or low fat) 225g frozen prawns Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Juice of half a lime 4 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley or coriander Method Heat oil in a heavy bottomed skillet pan and add onion, garlic, ginger and chilli. Cook gently over low heat till soft but not browned.
Add green beans and cauliflower and cook for a couple of minutes more.
Stir in spices, cook for a minute, then add curry paste and stir again to mix.
Pour over the chopped tomatoes and stock and bring to bubbling.
Simmer gently, covered, till the veggies are tender.
Add yogurt and prawns. Stir and bring back to bubbling. Simmer until prawns are defrosted and thoroughly heated.
Season and add lime juice.
To finish, scatter with fresh spring onion and chopped parsley or coriander.
ELDERFLOWER & MINT MARINATED STRAWBERRIES
WEEKEND GARGLE
RECEIPT
MAIN DISH
Cauliflower 99c
Green beans x 150g 79c
Tikka Massala curry paste 283g jar €2.59
Organic Bio Low Fat yogurt 500g €2.29
Chopped Tomatoes 400g €1
Frozen King Prawns 200g
€2.59 Spring onions 79c
Parsley €1
Total: €12.04
DESSERT
Strawberries 2 x 300g pack €5, special offer
Elderflower Cordial 500mls €4.85
Mint leaves pack €1.19
Total: €11.04
GRAND TOTAL: €23.08