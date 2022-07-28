What's on in Cork: Opera debut, and a seanachaí too...

TONIGHT’S the night! A spanking new opera, premiering right here in Cork at the Opera House, composed and written by Irish skill and talent.

Morrigan, with music by John O’Brien and libretto by Éadaoin O’Donoghue, is truly an international happening and will push our rating as a musical city even higher in the world standings.

The dreaded goddess of war (often represented by a raven) presides over fate, love, and death as told in the ancient legend of Deirdre and the Sons of Usna (one of the Three Sorrows of Storytelling).

The team have been working on this for months now, and you can expect, of course, splendid arias, soft duets, and wonderful music throughout - but also dramatic scenes of blood and fire, fierce battles, and action-packed ensembles.

See www.corkoperahouse.ie or ring 021 427 0022 to see if there are any tickets left. Morrigan opens tonight and will also be staged on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

Aindrias de Staic is at Cork Arts Theatre this week as part of their Lunchtime and Supper season. A traditional Irish musician and storyteller, his one man shows have won multiple awards and entertained audiences internationally.

Just back from the Fit Up Festival in West Cork, he is now in the city until Saturday with The Man from Moogaga. A one-man show about music, magic, friendship and football, it features de Staic in full seanachaí mode, celebrating the rhythms of small town life in rural Ireland and embellishing the story with fiddle playing.

Booking on www.corkartstheatre.com or on 021 450 5624.

Mother Jones is remembered in Cork on August 1

Two big events coming up at the Firkin Crane this weekend. The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival opens today, and runs to Saturday, both in the theatre and at the Maldron Hotel. It’s a festival and summer school dedicated to the memory of Mary Harris (Mother Jones) and to inspirational people everywhere who fight for social justice. Cork City Council officially designated August 1 as Mother Jones Day in our city as it becomes more recognised everywhere as the birthplace of this inspirational woman. See www.motherjonescork.com.

And on Saturday, Myles Gaffney and friends, in association with Shine A Light Suicide Mental Health Awareness CLG, presents the Make Some Noise event in the Smurfit Theatre at the Firkin Crane. The event is in its fourth year and its main purpose is to raise awareness of positive mental health and signpost people to the services and resources in their localities.

Myles Gaffney and The Lost Gecko are on the programme, as are the Kabin Crew, Misneach, Musical Neighbourhoods, and comedian Chris Kent. A big raffle on the night too - two tickets for Manchester United’s first game of the season, and lots of other prizes.

A 7.45pm start this Saturday. Box office: 021 450 7487 or www.corkdancefirkincrane.ie.

Tomorrow sees the eagerly-awaited opening of Potted Potter at Everyman. After playing to sold- out houses the world over, the Olivier Award-nominated show returns for the first time after a sell-out 2014 tour. Performed by Jan Martin and Paul Brown, it takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes.

Magical for all ages, with shows at 3pm and 7.30pm to suit your junior or senior schedule. Booking on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

If you can’t get to it in Cork, Potted Potter is at Glór Ennis. August 5-6, The Helix Dublin, August 9-13, and the Town Hall, Galway, Aug 18-21.

After that, it’s all systems go for the big summer show at Everyman, Letters of a Country Postman, adapted from the Keane classic by Sophie Motley, who also directs. It runs from August 5- Aug 27 and promises a delightful experience, full of that great John B. wit and poignancy. Booking as above.