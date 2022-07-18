The heat is on - so how does your garden glow?

WHAT a difference a week makes in the garden. The plants are beginning to get a bit thirsty as they forge ahead with flowering!
Plant of the Week Anisodontea capensis, or cape mallow, is a great plant, flowering for most of the year in milder parts of the country, and it is loving our current spell of sunshine.
A native to South Africa, it will survive outdoors over winter in a sheltered spot but may need to brought into the glasshouse if there is risk of severe frosts.
It can be propagated easily from cuttings and would be considered a sub shrub. It can get to over a metre in height and spread and provides great colour in the garden throughout the year when planted in the right spot.