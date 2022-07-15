Recipe: Nectarine & Strawberry Upside Down Gingerbread

"This light, spicy gingerbread mix is lovely with the sweet summer fruits," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
" Serve with extra fruit and mascarpone cream cheese or Greek yogurt and a drizzle of caramel or maple syrup."
3 or 4 firm nectarines
25gr soft light brown sugar
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
Butter the sides of a 10 inch spring form tin, and then line the base with a
- disk of parchment paper.
- Cut the nectarines into wedges and toss in the sugar, cinnamon and black pepper.
- Arrange the nectarines around the base of the tin, using as much fruit as possible.
- Prepare the cake batter.
115gr plain flour
1/2 tsp bread soda
¼ tsp salt
1 tsp ground ginger
½ tsp ground cinnamon
30gr butter at room temperature
70gr Demarara sugar
32gr treacle
82gr golden syrup
75ml boiling water
30gr free-range egg
150gr strawberries
- Preheat the oven to 170C
- Put the Demarara, treacle, golden syrup, butter and boiling water in a jug and stir to melt the butter and sugar, allowing it to cool a bit before adding the egg (as you don’t want to cook it).
- Sieve the remaining dry ingredients together into a medium sized bowl.
- Make a well in the centre of the bowl as you would for pancakes and pour on the liquid, whisking all the time, bringing in the dry ingredients slowly until you have a smooth, lump-free batter.
- Pour into the prepared tin over the nectarines and bake until golden and firm to the touch, about 25 to 35 minutes.
- Allow to cool fully, and then turn out onto a wire rack.
- Carefully remove the base and parchment paper to reveal the juicy fruit beneath.
- Serve with freshly sliced strawberries piled on top, and mascarpone cream cheese or Greek yogurt.