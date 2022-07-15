Recipe: Nectarine & Strawberry Upside Down Gingerbread

"This light, spicy gingerbread mix is lovely with the sweet summer fruits," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

" Serve with extra fruit and mascarpone cream cheese or Greek yogurt and a drizzle of caramel or maple syrup."

The Base

Ingredients

3 or 4 firm nectarines

25gr soft light brown sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Method

Butter the sides of a 10 inch spring form tin, and then line the base with a

disk of parchment paper.

Cut the nectarines into wedges and toss in the sugar, cinnamon and black pepper.

Arrange the nectarines around the base of the tin, using as much fruit as possible.

Prepare the cake batter.

Ginger bread

Ingredients

115gr plain flour

1/2 tsp bread soda

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cinnamon

30gr butter at room temperature

70gr Demarara sugar

32gr treacle

82gr golden syrup

75ml boiling water

30gr free-range egg

150gr strawberries

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170C

Put the Demarara, treacle, golden syrup, butter and boiling water in a jug and stir to melt the butter and sugar, allowing it to cool a bit before adding the egg (as you don’t want to cook it).

Sieve the remaining dry ingredients together into a medium sized bowl.

Make a well in the centre of the bowl as you would for pancakes and pour on the liquid, whisking all the time, bringing in the dry ingredients slowly until you have a smooth, lump-free batter.

Pour into the prepared tin over the nectarines and bake until golden and firm to the touch, about 25 to 35 minutes.

Allow to cool fully, and then turn out onto a wire rack.

Carefully remove the base and parchment paper to reveal the juicy fruit beneath.

Serve with freshly sliced strawberries piled on top, and mascarpone cream cheese or Greek yogurt.