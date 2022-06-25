Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

A new TV series for people who want a house in the country

A new six-part series meets different families in some of Ireland's most stunning locations, in a new property show
A new TV series for people who want a house in the country

Tessa Fleming presents new property series Bog Amach on RTE1 on Monday

Sinead McCarthy

MORE and more people are swapping hectic city life, traffic jams and lack of space for a quieter and more serene life in rural Ireland.

They’re drawn by the coast, the mountains and the scenery in their search for a new way of life. And working from home since the pandemic has created a revolution for employers and workers, making the once seemingly impossible dream a reality.

So if working from home is the goal, why not choose one that is ideally located in some of the most beautiful countryside in Europe? Estate agents across Ireland are reporting a boom in demand for properties in rural areas.

In a new six-part series, Bog Amach on RTÉ1 on Monday, June 27 at 8pm, presenter Tessa Fleming meets six different families in some of Ireland’s most stunning locations and explores with them what their new life could be like.

The cameras roam from north Donegal to Sligo, to Connemara, and to south Kerry as we look at the challenges and opportunities their new lives will bring.

We visit a range of houses in each location: from those that are ready to move into to those that need more than a little work.

In the first episode, Dublin couple, Will and Don are dreaming of new adventures in beautiful Connemara. Can the show help them swap their city life for a new home in rural Ireland?

Each week, Tessa shows the house-hunters three potential properties in their chosen area. This gives them a taste of how far their money can go – from the ‘do-er upper‘ on the coast to a bungalow in walk-in condition, and the search will throw up many unexpected challenges and some pleasant surprises.

Bog Amach isn’t just about houses though. It focuses on each buyer’s particular situation, and sees if they can find a home that will work for them.

Read More

When your house needs a refresh... here's some ideas

More in this section

Cork couple's bar and restaurant  is just the sauce Cork couple's bar and restaurant  is just the sauce
LONGREAD: How The Echo was born – 130 years ago LONGREAD: How The Echo was born – 130 years ago
My Weekend: I find that playing the violin heals the mind and soul... well needed after a busy week My Weekend: I find that playing the violin heals the mind and soul... well needed after a busy week
tvhomes
<p>Tadhg Coakley. Picture: Shane Cronin</p>

My Weekend: Catching up with family and friends is what it's all about

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more