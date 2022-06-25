A new TV series for people who want a house in the country

MORE and more people are swapping hectic city life, traffic jams and lack of space for a quieter and more serene life in rural Ireland.

They’re drawn by the coast, the mountains and the scenery in their search for a new way of life. And working from home since the pandemic has created a revolution for employers and workers, making the once seemingly impossible dream a reality.

So if working from home is the goal, why not choose one that is ideally located in some of the most beautiful countryside in Europe? Estate agents across Ireland are reporting a boom in demand for properties in rural areas.

In a new six-part series, Bog Amach on RTÉ1 on Monday, June 27 at 8pm, presenter Tessa Fleming meets six different families in some of Ireland’s most stunning locations and explores with them what their new life could be like.

The cameras roam from north Donegal to Sligo, to Connemara, and to south Kerry as we look at the challenges and opportunities their new lives will bring.

We visit a range of houses in each location: from those that are ready to move into to those that need more than a little work.

In the first episode, Dublin couple, Will and Don are dreaming of new adventures in beautiful Connemara. Can the show help them swap their city life for a new home in rural Ireland?

Each week, Tessa shows the house-hunters three potential properties in their chosen area. This gives them a taste of how far their money can go – from the ‘do-er upper‘ on the coast to a bungalow in walk-in condition, and the search will throw up many unexpected challenges and some pleasant surprises.

Bog Amach isn’t just about houses though. It focuses on each buyer’s particular situation, and sees if they can find a home that will work for them.