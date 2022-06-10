Recipe: Blueberry, Almond & Lemon Cake

"This is a super-easy-to-make, moist almond cake full of blueberries - delicious on its own and even better with a spoonful of Greek yogurt," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"You can also coat it in a Greek yogurt topping if you wish (but it might not be to everyone’s taste, so you might prefer to keep it separate)."

Ingredients

400gr ground almonds

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

120ml sunflower oil

70ml maple syrup

50ml golden syrup

1tsp vanilla essence

2 lemons - grated and zested

40gr rice flour

3 large free range eggs

150gr blueberries

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Line the base of an 8 inch spring form tin with a disk of parchment paper and oil the sides.

Combine almonds, rice flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl.

Heat the oil and honey in a saucepan on a very low heat.

Add the vanilla, lemon zest and 180ml juice to the oil mixture.

Combine the two mixes and beat in the eggs.

Fold in the blueberries.

Scrape into the prepared tin.

Place in the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.

Once baked, allow to cool in the tin.

To serve, add some toasted slivered almonds and dust with icing sugar.

Greek yogurt topping

Ingredients

250gr thick Greek yogurt

2tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

20ml lemon juice

Method: