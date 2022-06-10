Recipe: Blueberry, Almond & Lemon Cake

"This is a super-easy-to-make, moist almond cake full of blueberries - delicious on its own and even better with a spoonful of Greek yogurt," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"You can also coat it in a Greek yogurt topping if you wish (but it might not be to everyone’s taste, so you might prefer to keep it separate)."
400gr ground almonds
½ tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
120ml sunflower oil
70ml maple syrup
50ml golden syrup
1tsp vanilla essence
2 lemons - grated and zested
40gr rice flour
3 large free range eggs
150gr blueberries
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Line the base of an 8 inch spring form tin with a disk of parchment paper and oil the sides.
- Combine almonds, rice flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl.
- Heat the oil and honey in a saucepan on a very low heat.
- Add the vanilla, lemon zest and 180ml juice to the oil mixture.
- Combine the two mixes and beat in the eggs.
- Fold in the blueberries.
- Scrape into the prepared tin.
- Place in the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
- Once baked, allow to cool in the tin.
- To serve, add some toasted slivered almonds and dust with icing sugar.
250gr thick Greek yogurt
2tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla
20ml lemon juice
- Mix together and spread over the cake.