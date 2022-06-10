Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 11:07

Recipe: Blueberry, Almond & Lemon Cake

This is a fantastic moist almond cake full of blueberries, writes Mercy Fenton
Mercy Fenton

"This is a super-easy-to-make, moist almond cake full of blueberries - delicious on its own and even better with a spoonful of Greek yogurt," writes Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"You can also coat it in a Greek yogurt topping if you wish (but it might not be to everyone’s taste, so you might prefer to keep it separate)."

Ingredients

400gr ground almonds

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

120ml sunflower oil

70ml maple syrup

50ml golden syrup

1tsp vanilla essence

2 lemons - grated and zested

40gr rice flour

3 large free range eggs

150gr blueberries

Method:

  • Preheat the oven to 180C.
  • Line the base of an 8 inch spring form tin with a disk of parchment paper and oil the sides.
  • Combine almonds, rice flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl.
  • Heat the oil and honey in a saucepan on a very low heat.
  • Add the vanilla, lemon zest and 180ml juice to the oil mixture.
  • Combine the two mixes and beat in the eggs.
  • Fold in the blueberries.
  • Scrape into the prepared tin.
  • Place in the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
  • Once baked, allow to cool in the tin.
  • To serve, add some toasted slivered almonds and dust with icing sugar.

Greek yogurt topping

Ingredients

250gr thick Greek yogurt

2tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

20ml lemon juice

Method:

  • Mix together and spread over the cake.

Recipe: Lime mousse with almond, coconut and raspberries

