Wedding of the Week: After three postponements Cork couple finally wed

AFTER three postponements due to Covid, Sarah Murphy and Malcom O’Brien finally had their magical day.

Sarah, from Glanmire, works in Apple, and Malcolm O’Brien, from Onslow Gardens, is a truck driver with prompto Dispatch in Watergrasshill. The couple also own their own business, Scentsible - they make wax melts, candles, room sprays and more and have a shop in Hollyhill.

The couple feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

Bride Sarah Murphy on the morning of her wedding.

“It’s been amazing, and such has helped much to keep us busy while we postponed the wedding,” said Sarah of the business.

The couple, who met through mutual friends in 2006, live in Glanmire and had their first date at the Gate Cinema.

“We had such a good time that we went to see another film straight after the first!” said Sarah.

Malcom waiting at the top of the church for his bride.

They got engaged in December, 2017, at Santa in Fota Resort. They were married at St Joseph’s Church, Glanmire, on April 30, 2022, by Fr John Newman.

Liz from Wonderous Weddings decorated the church, while Orla and Niall were the singers for the day. They walked down he aisle to Frank and Walters After All.

The couple had their wedding postponed three times due to Covid.

The flowers were by Rachel from Ina McCarthy’s in Midleton. The bride wore a dress from Vows in Blarney.

For her something borrowed, her mom got her nan’s engagement ring resized and gifted it to her the day of the wedding: “She is now on a new journey with me! My grandad bought it in the 1940s in Hilsers jewellers in Cork.”

Aoife and Donna from AND Hair and Co In Glanmire did the hair. Rebecca O’Donovan did make-up. Videographer was Micheal Grace from Vision and Vow.

The bridal party included bridesmaids Shona, Katie and Michelle and maid of honour Noelle. Malcolm’s groomsmen were Adam, Darren and Wayne and his best man was Keith, his best friend for 26 years.

The couple had their reception in the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig - they said Elaine and her team were fantastic.

The cake was made by Brian of Baker Boy Cakes. The cars were from East Cork Cars and All events limousines.

The band were Gemma and the Jets. The couple’s first dance was to You’re Still The One, by Shania Twain. There is a line in the song “We might of took the long way, we knew we’d get there some day” - which they felt was apt, given their three postponements.

Hand in Hand.

“We finally got the day we wanted with the family and friends we wanted there. No restrictions, no masks, and no restriction on numbers,” said the bride.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

“It would have to be my grandad singing to us... to see the spark in his eye as he sang to the crowd was amazing.”