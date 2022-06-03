Recipe: Lime mousse with almond, coconut and raspberries

"Light as a feather on a crunchy chewy base - this mousse is so light it barely holds the raspberries," so says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

Base

Ingredients

50 gr dessicated coconut

160gr whole blanched roasted almonds

30 gr soft brown sugar

30gr ground almonds

60gr melted butter

Method:

Line the base of a 10 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment.

Pre heat the oven to 170 C.

In a food processor pulse the whole almonds and coconut until fine, add the ground almond and sugar.

Finally add the melted butter, mix well then press into the base of a 10 inch springform tin.

Bake for 10 min in preheated oven.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before preparing the mousse.

Lime Mousse

Ingredients

220ml lime juice from four or five limes -zest from two

45gr sugar

3 free range egg yolks

45 gr caster sugar

3 egg free-range egg whites

75gr Caster sugar

255ml Cream

3 leaves gelatin

Method:

Soak the gelatin in cold water.

Reduce the lime juice by about two thirds until it is thick and syrupy. Add the sugar, heat and dissolve, drain the gelatin and add to the hot syrup, stir until completely melted, add the zest and set aside.

Whisk the cream until firm and refrigerate.

Separate your eggs ensure no yolk in whites.

Put the egg yolks on to whisk on high speed.

Weigh out smaller quantity of sugar first; put in a small pot and add just enough water to dissolve it.

Put it on medium heat, ensure sugar is dissolved then increase heat and cook to softball (quite thick syrup) can check with a sugar thermometer if you have one. (235 F)

Beat the yolks until they have doubled in volume.

Turn off mixer, and then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup. Whisk again until thick and the mixture cools.

Add in the lime reduction and mix well.

Put the larger quantity of sugar on to cook as before.

When nearly ready put the egg whites on to whisk at high speed. When the sugar syrup has reached softball,

Stop the mixer, and then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup.

Continue to whisk until cooled.

Fold the egg white into the yolk mixture, once evenly distributed with no lumps, fold in the cream.

Scrape into the prepared tin and spread evenly.

Chill until set - about 4 hours.

To serve, remove from the tin and pile high with fresh fruit. Raspberries, mango or pineapple.