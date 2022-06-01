Final preparations underway for Cork Harbour Festival

Edel Carmody of Cork Harbour Festival features in our Person to Person

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Edel Carmody. I am Marketing, PR and Programme co-ordinator for Cork Harbour Festival. I am responsible for liaising with our event partners to promote the festival events.

I studied English and history in UCC, after graduating I did a marketing certificate course in MTU. After that, I started working in marketing for a local theatre company, then I moved into marketing for arts festivals.

I like to be busy and you definitely are when working in events.

Where were you born?

I was born in Kerry. I grew up outside Tralee, close to the sea.

Where do you live?

I have lived in Cork since 2014 when I moved here to attend UCC.

Family?

I am very lucky to be close with my siblings. We all live in different places but in pre-Covid times we used to attend a lot of plays and gigs together in Galway and Dublin. That is partly why I ended up studying English and working in the arts. From a young age, my family used to read to me a lot, all sorts of books, and encourage me to write and draw.

Growing up in Kerry, I was very aware as well of Ireland’s literary and theatre history with John B. Keane being from Listowel.

Best friend?

I would consider my elder brother, David, my best friend. He lives in South Korea. At Christmas I saw him for the first time in nearly four years. Now that travel restrictions are relaxed, I am hoping to visit him in Seoul for Chuseok, the harvest festival.

Earliest childhood memory?

Helping my relatives on their farms. I remember feeding lambs with a bottle as a toddler.

Person you most admire?

Bernadette Devlin.

Person who most irritates you?

Elon Musk. Pretty self-explanatory.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Visting Tokyo in 2019. It was my first time visiting a different continent. It was an amazing experience, definitely a little overwhelming.

One of my highlights was visiting the Gotokuji Temple where people leave thousands of statues of cats for good luck.

Favourite TV programme?

I find it hard to choose but I really enjoyed Sharp Objects a few years back. I really loved the Southern Gothic vibes.

Favourite radio show?

I don’t really listen to the radio, more podcasts these days, but I really like Dublin Digital Radio, which is an independent and not-for- profit radio station. I remember listening to Arena and John Creedon a lot with my family as a child.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I try to eat vegetarian. One of my favourite recipes is from the Minimalist Baker blog for a roast red pepper pasta.

Favourite restaurant?

Izz Café here in the city, lovely Palestinian food and the owners are very warm and welcoming.

Last book you read?

Exciting Times, by Naoise Dolan.

Best book you read?

The Name of the Rose, by Umberto Eco.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

I don’t buy a huge amount of music, but I did buy a Spacemen 3 record recently.

Favourite song?

I’m very guilty of listening to the same songs on repeat all day every day, at the moment it’s probably any song by Anne Briggs.

There’s a lot of amazing female folk singers from the ’60s and ’70s who have been a bit over-looked.

One person you would like to see in concert?

I’d kill to see David Byrne live.

Do you have a pet?

Unfortunately, not, I would love a cat though.

Morning person or night owl?

I used to be a night owl but these days I’m leaning towards morning person. I like seeing the city first thing in the morning when everything is still waking up.

Your proudest moment?

Graduating from UCD with a masters in Gender Studies. My thesis was about how the media portrays domestic abuse.

It was a difficult subject matter, but I thought it was a worthwhile project.

Spendthrift or saver?

Saver. I try to pursue zero waste as much as possible and usually only buy second-hand clothes. I’d rather save money for experiences like travel or concerts.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

I’d like to see more cafes open later in Cork, it would be great to have more places you could socialise in the evening that do not involve drinking.

I do think we are very fortunate in Cork to have a lot of amazing arts events, festivals, and cultural spaces like the Triskel though.

What makes you happy?

Gardening and being outside in nature. As a child, I spent a lot of time in the National Park in Killarney and hiking and exploring Kerry. I was also a Sea Scout, so we spent a lot of time doing outdoor activities. I love to visit West Cork these days. I’m hoping to get out on the water at least once during the harbour festival.

How would you like to be remembered?

I would like to be remembered as honest and compassionate.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I am very busy with final preparations for Cork Harbour Festival and Ocean to City-An Rás Mór. The festival launches on June 3 and runs for 11 days with over 50 events in 15 different locations throughout Cork city and Cork Harbour. It’s Ocean to City’s first year back after a hiatus due to Covid, so we are really keen to see everyone again. There’s going to be a lot of excitement and activity throughout Cork Harbour. After the festival, I am going to take a well-deserved break and hopefully travel. I plan on going to London to visit some museums and exhibitions.

For full details on Cork Harbour Festival visit www.corkharbourfestival.com