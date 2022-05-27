My Weekend: Writing songs and performing excites me just as much now as it ever did

I’m the youngest of five, from a close family, and I always knew I’d eventually settle back in my home city.
I played to 50,000 people in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the ’80s with just my acoustic guitar before Kris Kristofferson and now my own daughters were there to see Ed Sheeran … they wouldn’t believe me until I showed them the newspaper cutting.
Writing songs and performing excites me just as much now as it ever did and I released five singles over the past 18 months with two of them going to number one in the ITunes chart. My latest, ‘All Together Now’ produced by Christian Best (Mick Flannery) is due out in early June.
My husband Andy likes to call himself ‘the unpaid roadie’ but I think he secretly enjoys the buzz of a great gig and the camaraderie of my band when we’re all on the road to a show.
My other go-to is Bean Brownie on the Ballinlough Road — their Tahini cookies and Dotey loaves are my faves.
Loving Salads do a fantastic selection of fresh salad at the Farmers Market in Wilton for lunch.
For a special evening meal I really enjoy heading to the White Horse in Ballincollig or the White Lady in Kinsale — two extra special places to eat with loads of atmosphere.
I have a few upcoming gigs: In concert with my band in one of my favourite Cork venues — upstairs at the White Horse Ballincollig on Friday, June 10. (Tickets available from Eventbrite and The White Horse.)
I play a special outdoor performance in Kinsale on Saturday, June 18, called ‘Songs for a Summer’s Evening’ where I’ll be accompanied by Ilse de Ziah on cello and John McGrath on guitar.