My Weekend: I love Cork so much because it's bursting with creativity

Singer Songwriter SAL features in our My Weekend

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

I’m originally from Newbridge, Co. Kildare, living in Cork now the last seven years. I love it here. I’m very family orientated. My family are spread across the country so I’m on the road a lot visiting my loved ones and travelling to gigs. I love a good long drive.

I’m really passionate about creativity in every form and it’s what makes me feel alive.

One of the reasons I love Cork so much is because it’s bursting with creativity! I found amazing people here that I love to collaborate with musically and artistically.

I think Cork is a real melting pot for art. Being in Cork has allowed me to explore my songwriting and reinvent my view of my music too.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

I love going for dinner or going to the Coco Comedy Club in The Roundy is one of my favourite things to do. Or both! I also love a good night in watching Ozark or watching a sunset by Oysterhaven.

Lie-ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I’m somewhere in between, not a great early riser but I’m not crazy on lie-ins a lot. 9.30-10am is a sweet spot for me.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

It does. I’m always working on songs or a song idea might come unexpectedly, or else I’m planning for a release or going to play a gig.

I rarely have set hours, they change every week. I really enjoy it being that way though!

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I love Italy. I was there once and I left a bit of my heart there I think. I’d love to go to Amalfi, I’ve never been but it looks beautiful. I’d bring my three close friends, we go on trips away together a lot, even little road trips but it’s always a good buzz.

White Strand Beach, Cahirciveen, Co, Kerry. Which is one of SAL's favourite places. Picture: Denis Scannell

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

White Strand or Spanish Point in Co. Clare are both really sacred places to me. Clare is my spiritual home.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

I am so grateful to have really great loved ones around me.

At the weekend I love going for a coffee or looking around Mother Jones Market, or visiting my niece in Carlow, Sophia. I adore her.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

Yoga is a big part of my life. Yoga classes and meditation groups I love. Then I love dancing to deep house too.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

I like having people over for dinner. I’m not a great cook but I can cook an alright curry I think.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

Ooh Cork has so many amazing spots! I love Some Dose, Three Fools, Filter for coffee and cakes. Then I love Good Day Deli for the most beautiful brunch and for dinner, Market Lane is unreal and so is Eastern Tandoori.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

I like going for a walk to clear my head for the week or writing down some plans for the week too. I also like going to a gig on a Sunday too.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

8.30am usually.

MORE ABOUT SAL

Cork based singer-songwriter SAL has taken the first step on a new journey, with the addictive pop tune, ‘Bullet in the Heart’. The song has an 80s revival feel, while still including modern flavours and textures. This is a quite fitting introduction to SAL, as the release feels like something of a debut, even though she has already achieved so much in the industry.

“It’s a song about resilience in the face of loneliness and being in love…” says the Kildare native, “…while still being fearless of all that life throws at you in the midst of chaos”.

Stylistically, the song features elements of electronic pop and contemporary R&B, creating a perfect soundscape to accompany SAL’s unmistakable vocals.

‘Bullet in the Heart’ was co-written by SAL with the late Scott English (writer of ‘Mandy’). It is the first release under the SAL pseudonym, as well as the first release since SAL signed a publishing deal with prestigious West Cork-based publishing company, AtSongs, and a management deal with London-based Charlie B Management.

Having unveiled a host of new material at Liverpool Irish Festival in 2021, SAL is ready to perform her new songs, with live shows in Whelan’s, Dublin, on May 5 and Cork’s Cyprus Avenue, on June 2, as well as opening for Mica Paris at Woolwich Works, London on April 23, and a 12-date tour of Germany through May.

As well as going on the road, SAL will be releasing new material regularly in 2022, as she continues to write, evolve, and grow as an artist.

https://www.sal.world/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sal.worldd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sal__world

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sal__world/

Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@sal__world