My Weekend: I love Cork so much because it's bursting with creativity

One of the reasons I love Cork so much is because it’s bursting with creativity! I found amazing people here that I love to collaborate with musically and artistically.
I think Cork is a real melting pot for art. Being in Cork has allowed me to explore my songwriting and reinvent my view of my music too.
“It’s a song about resilience in the face of loneliness and being in love…” says the Kildare native, “…while still being fearless of all that life throws at you in the midst of chaos”.
Stylistically, the song features elements of electronic pop and contemporary R&B, creating a perfect soundscape to accompany SAL’s unmistakable vocals.
‘Bullet in the Heart’ was co-written by SAL with the late Scott English (writer of ‘Mandy’). It is the first release under the SAL pseudonym, as well as the first release since SAL signed a publishing deal with prestigious West Cork-based publishing company, AtSongs, and a management deal with London-based Charlie B Management.
Having unveiled a host of new material at Liverpool Irish Festival in 2021, SAL is ready to perform her new songs, with live shows in Whelan’s, Dublin, on May 5 and Cork’s Cyprus Avenue, on June 2, as well as opening for Mica Paris at Woolwich Works, London on April 23, and a 12-date tour of Germany through May.
As well as going on the road, SAL will be releasing new material regularly in 2022, as she continues to write, evolve, and grow as an artist.
