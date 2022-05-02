Calling all Cork adrenaline junkies... here's a festival for you!

Banff Mountain Film Festival runs May 18-19 in the Everyman Theatre.
ITALY’S filmmaking tradition began in the 1890s, and the country is credited with being the home of art cinema. Its contribution to cinema is invaluable, and Italy continues to produce a wealth of films every year
The first-ever Italian Film Festival is coming to Ireland this May, and Cork has been chosen as the location to highlight some fine Italian films.
The festival programme has eight films that show the best of Italian filmmaking and includes Europe by Haider Rashid, an Iraqi-Italian filmmaker whose film about a migrant’s attempt to find a new life represents present-day Italy.
Futura by Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, and Alice Rohrwacher looks at young Italians and their hopes and fears about the future.
In Perfect Strangers, by multi-award-winning Paolo Genovese, seven friends decide to play a dangerous game at a dinner party. In a twist on truth or dare, each agrees to unlock their phones and let the others read their texts and check their call log, revealing secrets, lies, and possibly ending friendships.
Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore is a must for film fans. The documentary follows the career of the prolific film composer Ennio Morricone.
Italian Institute of Culture Director Marco Gioacchini is looking forward to bringing the festival to Cork. “I am delighted and honoured to launch the first N.I.C.E. Italian Film Festival Ireland in Cork.
“Many prominent academics and cultural figures, who represent Italy in Ireland, have contributed greatly, over the years, to the success of this project by organising festivals, film clubs and public events with the participation of directors and actors.
“The existing interest and exceptional contributions have been crucial for the realisation of this first N.I.C.E. Italian Film Festival Ireland.”
The N.I.C.E. Italian Film Festival Ireland takes place in the Gate Cinema from May 19-22.