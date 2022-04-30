Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 07:58

Wedding of the Week: More than 20 years together... we had the best day ever

Youghal couple, Sinead Clohessy, nee Russell and Kevin Clohessy got wed after more than 20 years together.
Wedding of the Week: More than 20 years together... we had the best day ever

Sinead Russell and Kevin Clohessy are both from Youghal and live there still with their son and daughter. They first met over 20 years ago. Picture: Pictures: Eddie Hennessy

“TO see all our loved ones together in the same room after a very challenging two years with Covid... it really was the best day ever!”

So said Sinead Clohessy, nee Russell, who wed Kevin Clohessy, after more than 20 years together. The couple are both from Youghal, where they still live with their two children, Hannah, aged 16, and Alfie, aged 13. They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Bride Sinead Clohessy (nee Russell) with daughter Hannah and flower girls Bonnie and Paige, her nieces, and granddaughter Emily.
Bride Sinead Clohessy (nee Russell) with daughter Hannah and flower girls Bonnie and Paige, her nieces, and granddaughter Emily.

Sinead and Kevin met in Youghal over 20 years ago. She recalled: “I wouldn’t change a thing, despite the 19 year age gap between us... our relationship wasn’t always easy and we were doubted a lot along the way as to how long we would stay together, but we’re over 20 years happily together now so I think it’s safe to say we’re fairly solid!”

Kevin is a sub station officer at Youghal Fire Service and his colleagues arranged a guard of honour on the day.
Kevin is a sub station officer at Youghal Fire Service and his colleagues arranged a guard of honour on the day.

In 2020, they decided it was time to tie the knot. They booked their wedding for September 25, 2021, in the Walter Raleigh Hotel in Youghal - but unfortunately they had to postpone due to Covid restrictions. They rebooked for March 25, 2022, at the same venue.

“Thankfully enough, it all went ahead and we had the best day ever,” the bride said.

The couple had a civil ceremony presided over by Rena Noonan, who made it very personal and special.

The couple with family on their special day. They had their wedding reception at The Walter Raleigh Hotel, in Youghal.
The couple with family on their special day. They had their wedding reception at The Walter Raleigh Hotel, in Youghal.

The bride added: “The Walter Raleigh Hotel was absolutely amazing on the day, from the amazing staff, the meal, the lay-out for the ceremony, etc. It was just fabulous and there’s no better view than looking out over Youghal Harbour, which is directly across the road from the hotel.”

The bride wore a dress by Ronald Joyce, purchased at the Moderne. The suits were from Devereauxs in Dungarvan. The bride’s make-up was by za-makeup from Youghal and the hairdresser was Louise Mason, from Glamour by Lou.

The cake was by the talented Martina Landers from Youghal. It had ivory icing and was detailed with iced sea shells with a Little Mermaid topper.

Bridesmaid was daughter Hannah, while son Alfie was junior groomsman. Kevin’s brother Tomas was groomsman and and Kevin’s son Jason was best man. Flowergirls were Sinead’s nieces Bonnie and Paige and granddaughter Emily. Page boys were her nephews Ruben and Louis.
Bridesmaid was daughter Hannah, while son Alfie was junior groomsman. Kevin’s brother Tomas was groomsman and and Kevin’s son Jason was best man. Flowergirls were Sinead’s nieces Bonnie and Paige and granddaughter Emily. Page boys were her nephews Ruben and Louis.

“We went for this themed cake in memory of Kevin’s late daughter Dayna, who sadly passed away in 1993 and was a huge Little Mermaid fan,” said Sinead. 

“My own late dad James and Kevin’s dad Tom were remembered fondly on the day also, with our beautiful memorial table which had a grey twinkling three feather candle which shone all day in their memory, along with all our other dear loved ones who had sadly passed on.”

MR AND MRS: Sinead and Kevin Clohessy, who are from Youghal, had a magical day when they wed at The Walter Raleigh Hotel. Pictures: Eddie Hennessy
MR AND MRS: Sinead and Kevin Clohessy, who are from Youghal, had a magical day when they wed at The Walter Raleigh Hotel. Pictures: Eddie Hennessy

Entertaining guests on the day were Stars wedding band from Midleton, who played a fabulous mix of music, followed by a DJ.

The couple’s first dance was to a song inspired by Chicago.

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Cork venue holds a place in our hearts

More in this section

My poetry is inspired by the natural world, memories, relationships and folklore My poetry is inspired by the natural world, memories, relationships and folklore
The Big Easter KidzZone Quiz (Aged 8 to 12): Win a €50 voucher for The Gate Cinemas The Big Easter KidzZone Quiz (Aged 8 to 12): Win a €50 voucher for The Gate Cinemas
New TV series aimed at inspiring girls to stay in sport - features Cork football legend New TV series aimed at inspiring girls to stay in sport - features Cork football legend
wedding of the week
<p>Prof. Maria McNamara of the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences (BEES) at University College Cork, Ireland. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision</p>

My Weekend: My job can be really busy so I appreciate the countryside

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more