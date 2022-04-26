TV series recalls the disappearance of Annie McCarrick

That is the background to the next episode of Scannal on RTÉ1 tonight, Tuesday, April 26, at 7pm, which revisits the case of Annie McCarrick.
Annie was last seen alive on Friday, March 26, 1993, as she boarded a bus for Enniskerry in the foothills of the Wicklow mountains. She was reported missing by her friends a few days later.
In Scannal, we hear from Thomas Rock, a retired Detective Garda who investigated Annie’s disappearance; Marisa Mackle, one of the many Irish people Annie worked with and befriended; as well as Kenneth Strange, a former FBI agent and McCarrick family friend, who has helped and advised the family. Journalists Caoimhe Ní Laighin, Gráinne McElwain and Elaine Loughlin also contribute.
When gardaí first investigated Annie’s disappearance, they treated it as a missing person case, as there was no crime scene and no body. One theory was she went for a walk around Enniskerry. A witness claimed to have seen her in Johnny Foxe’s pub with a man that evening. Now there are doubts she ever made it that far.
When other women started disappearing in the same area, some wondered if a serial killer was responsible.