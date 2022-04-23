Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 08:00

Wedding of the Week: When sparks flew...

A teacher from Skibbereen and a production supervisor from Little Island tie the knot in this week's wedding
HAND IN HAND: Sam and Troy Carry, who live in Little Island, were wed at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island. Pictures: Ray Terry Photography

Elaine Duggan

UNIQUE and memorable... that is how best Sam Baker and Troy Carry described their special day.

Sam is a Special Education Teacher from Skibbereen and Troy is a Production Supervisor in Thermodoor, from Little Island, where the couple now live.

They met when Sam moved to Little Island after college. She recalled: “I shared a house with Troy’s friend around the corner... We had an immediate spark and shared a few walks together which soon turned into more.”

Sam and Troy with their wedding party, made up of family and friends.
They got engaged on May 6, 2018. Sam said: “I was 36 weeks pregnant and he decided to take me for a walk up to the beacon in Baltimore and proposed at the top.”

The couple had a civil ceremony in the Radisson Little Island. Linda Foley from I Do Marry You was the celebrant.

“All of our guests commented on the personal aspect of the ceremony, which was so lovely to hear,” said Sam.

“We were able to make it unique to us and it was so memorable.”

The bride’s dress was from Memories Bridal. Shoes were from Rainbow Club. Hair was styled by Karolina from Hair Passion and make-up was by Lizzy Desmond. Suits were from ItSuits in Blackpool.

Sam said: “We were lucky to spend our day with most of our family, my Mum and Dad and Troy’s Mum, our three daughters, and our brothers and sisters, especially Troy’s sister who made the journey from Australia.

“We had a large bridal party as we just couldn’t choose between friends so had five bridesmaids, my sisters Lizz and Jess and friends Miriam, Emma and Jess. Groomsmen were Troy’s friends Dave, Rory, Kieran, Brian and Noel. We had our oldest daughter as junior bridesmaid and two smaller daughters and niece as flower girls. My nephew was our page boy.”

Sam and Troy Carry. Pictures: Ray Terry Photography
They had their reception in Ditchley House in the Radisson.

Bride Sam Baker who wed Troy Carry, with the couple’s two daughters, Elsie and Ada, on the morning of the wedding.
“It was the perfect location as I wanted the country house kind of wedding and Troy wanted the nice hotel so we had the best of both worlds.”

The cake was by Trace of Cakes and reflected the couple’s engagement at the Beacon. The topper was by Belle Cake Toppers.

Blue Steel Band had the dance floor full all night. The new Mr and Mrs Carry had their first dance to Foo Fighters ’ Everlong acoustic version.

Sam said: “It was a brilliant day that was long overdue after two years of postponing but the guests really made it for us, being able to celebrate with everyone.”

