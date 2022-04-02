Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple say their day was ‘Paradise’

Friendship blossomed into romance for Sam and William Twomey,
Sanjana (Sam) Mehjabin and William Twomey on their wedding day. Pictures: Carrigphotos

WHEN a stranger photo-bombed her, little did Sam Twomey know the culprit would go on to become her husband.

Sam Twomey (Sanjana Mehjabin), from Blarney, and William Twomey, from Cathedral Road, first met in Cubins nightclub.

Sam recalled: “I was taking a picture with a friend on the dance floor and William photo bombed me, I still have that picture.”

They became good friends, which blossomed into romance. Today the couple feature in our Wedding of the Week.

“It turned into the most amazing relationship after he asked me out on a date. The friendship builds the perfect foundation for the amazing relationship we have had ever since. Now he is my best friend.”

They got engaged in 2017, on November 25, at William’s 30th birthday party.

Sam said: “When I was walking over to give William his 30th birthday kiss, he went down on one knee and popped the question. It was the most magical night when I said ‘Yes’, there were fireworks outside and we were both in tears.”

The couple had a Civil Ceremony in the Oriel House Hotel.

“The ceremony was beautiful with some lovely readings, poems - remembering lost ones - and also plenty of laughs and love. We walked down the aisle as husband and wife to George Ezra’s Paradise.”

The bride wore a dress from Cinderella’s Closet, it had a beautiful henna style design all over the dress. Hair was by Jennifer Laxford and make-up was done by Inglot regional manager Sarah Cummins. William sported a beautiful indigo colour suit with a navy dickie bow from Simply Suits.

Joining them were Sam’s mother Kazi Naher, father Moazzam Hossain, as well as William’s mother, Marie O’Donovan, and father, Michael Twomey.

The bridal party included Maid of Honour Katherine Manley and bridesmaids – Michelle Brown, Evelyn O’Donovan Cronin and Aoife Twomey. Best man was Michael Twomey, Groomsmen were David O’Rourke, Kieran Paul Coniry and Tomas Murphy.

Sam recalled: “We loved that we had a civil ceremony at the Oriel House which was very special and intimate to us... nothing was too much trouble for the management and staff.”

“At the entrance to our reception, we had a white tree which we called our ‘Adventure Tree’; it was full of photos of adventures we had had together. The reception room was just beautiful.”

The Aristocrats performed, along with DJ Darren Lynam, and the couple enjoyed their their first dance to Kiss Me by Ed Sheeran.

