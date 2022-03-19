Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple who met on holiday get wed

Michaela Coughlan, from Mayfield, and Keith McCarthy, from Togher, first met on holiday
Michaela Coughlan and Keith McCarthy, who were married in The Vienna Woods Hotel in March. Pictures: Ray Terry Photography

Elaine Duggan

WHEN Michaela Coughlan, from Mayfield, and Keith McCarthy, from Togher, went on separate holidays, little did they know they would meet their future other half.

The couple, who now live in Mayfield, met in Tenerife seven years ago this July. That is where they enjoyed their honeymoon too, recently. This week they feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Michaela Coughlan with her bridal party.
Michaela recalls their first meeting: “Keith was on a lads holiday and I was on a girls holiday and we met in a bar called O’Neill’s.”

They got engaged at home on December 1, 2018, and were married on Saturday March 5, 2022, in The Vienna Woods Hotel, Glanmire, in a Humanist Ceremony by Carmel Walsh.

The couple with their son Tommy Mac.
Shannon O’Connor was the make-up artist (makeupbyshanno on Instagram), while Shane from Salon Shane did the bride’s hair.

Michaela said: “We were lucky enough to have had our parents and grandparents at the wedding. And most importantly our son Tommy Mac.”

The wedding party outside the venue, The Vienna Woods Hotel, Glanmire.
Joining them on their special day were her parents – Michael’s mum and dad Mandy and Michael Coughlan - and her grandparents Marion and Jerry Shine, and Rosie and Mick.

The couple first met in Tenerife seven years ago and returned there on honeymoon.
Keith’s parents also attended, Tracey and Noel McCarthy, and his grandparents, Tommy and Eileen McCarthy.

Their two grandads lit their unity candles at their wedding ceremony, which was a lovely touch.

The bridal party included Noelette, maid of honour, Chloe, bridesmaid, Caitlin, bridesmaid, and Shauna and Lynsey, bridesmaids (Keith’s sisters).

Their wedding reception was hosted in the Vienna Woods Hotel after their ceremony.

The wedding cake was from Healys in Blackpool and the bride said it was amazing.

The new Mr and Mrs.
Their first song was to Aslan’s Crazy World.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Michaela said: “Our son Tommy Mac going up the aisle in his little car and also the weather - the sun was shining.”

The couple gave a special nod to the Best Man Dillion, who gave a brilliant speech.

