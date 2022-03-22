‘You have lung cancer’ : I was fit and healthy... it didn’t make any sense

WHEN Gillian Ryan had her second Covid vaccine in July last year, she started to feel breathless and dizzy afterwards.

“I just didn’t feel myself at all,” remembers Gillian, of Bandon, who is mum to Riah, aged 17, and Darragh, aged 14.

“I thought perhaps feeling like this might be a side effect of the vaccine, that was all.”

But it wasn’t that simple.

“In September, I was in work and I kept feeling like I was going to faint. I was so dizzy, I had to hold onto my desk,” says Gillian.

“I thought I’d pass out in the office.”

Gillian did the right thing.

“Soon afterwards, I rang my GP and she told me to go straight to hospital to get checked out.

“I went to Bantry Hospital and the doctors there felt it was a bad reaction to the vaccine and I was kept in for a few days’ observation.”

However, following a CT scan and an echocardiogram, a nodule was discovered on Gillian’s right lung.

“I had a biopsy, a PET scan and a brain scan,” says Gillian.

“I was called back for an appointment with my consultant on November 12.”

Gillian didn’t think there was anything to worry about.

“I honestly didn’t think anything of the scans,” says Gillian.

“I just thought they were being careful. The doctors had initially told me not to be concerned about the lung or nodule, that it could be many things.”

Gillian had made plans.

“On the day of my appointment, I had even planned to start my Christmas shopping early, after I left the hospital.”

She was in for a shock.

“I was completely shocked when my consultant told me that I had stage one non-small cell lung cancer. I thought maybe I had asthma.”

How did Gillian react to the diagnosis?

Broadcaster Claire Byrne at the launch of Daffodil Day 2022. It takes place on Friday, March 25. Picture: Andres Poveda

“I was totally floored,” she says.

“I was on my own for the consult due to Covid. I broke down.

“I couldn’t believe that this was happening to me. It didn’t make any sense to me.”

Gillian was young and she was fit.

“I had just turned 40, I was in the gym five days a week and I had given up smoking over 10 years previous. I was fit and healthy. I rarely drank.”

Gillian didn’t have any of the symptoms of lung cancer.

“I also always presumed that if you had lung cancer you had a cough, which I didn’t have,” she says.

“I had no cough and I didn’t cough up any blood. It was a completely incidental finding.”

Fortunately, the cancer was caught early.

“I was very upset and a nurse came in to speak with me, reassuring me that the cancer had been caught early and that my fitness levels would help in my recovery.”

On December 15, Gillian had surgery to remove the top section of her right lung.

“It was major surgery,” she says. “They opened up my chest.

“I spent Christmas in hospital and I was there until December 28.

“Thankfully, at the beginning of January I was told the cancer had not spread.

“The healing was slow and I did physio and breathing exercises. I didn’t go back to work and I was nowhere near as fit was I was.

“There is life before cancer and there is life after cancer. If I get a pain I think, is the cancer spreading?”

Gillian counted herself fortunate.

“I was very lucky; most people who have lung cancer don’t make it to surgery.”

“I intend to make a full recovery,” adds Gillian.

“Since the operation, I have been feeling so drained. They advise you to go walking for a little each day, but the minute the air hits me it is so difficult to breathe.

“I used to walk 10km no bother, Now I find it difficult to manage 2km. I feel faint and exhausted.”

Gillian is building up her strength after her ordeal.

“I went for a walk on the beach and I got a fit of coughing,” she says.

“I laughed because the lady beside me stared at me. I felt like saying to her; it’s cancer, not Covid!”

“I am nowhere near the person I was, but I am getting better every single day, which is what I keep reminding myself.”

Gillian says we need to talk more about diagnoses like hers..

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power with Musgrave Marketing Manager Niamh Skally at the announcement of the charity’s partnership with Centra Ireland for Daffodil Day 2022. Picture: Andres Poveda Photography

“I think we need to see more discussion around lung cancer,” she says.

“And I think there should be screening available for lung cancer like there is for breast, bowel and cervical cancers.

“Lung cancer affects so many people each year but it’s not talked about enough. If you get lung cancer, it is assumed you are a smoker,” says Gillian.

“Right now, I also think it is so important not to put symptoms down to Covid or Long Covid; it might just be something else. Make sure you get yourself checked out if you have any doubts. Any lump or bump needs to get checked out.”

Gillian supports the Irish Cancer Society.

“I support Daffodil Day and I donate to fund-raisers in aid of cancer,” she says,

“Even though I’m not working I donate what I can.”

Gillian is optimistic about the future.

“I’m alive; I’ll get there.”

MORE ABOUT DAFFODIL DAY

Daffodil Day is returning to the streets of Ireland for the first time since 2019, on Friday, March 25.

The Irish Cancer Society is calling on the public to take part in any way they can, to show solidarity and support anyone affected by cancer.

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, said: “We are so excited to be able to get out on the streets again to see the amazing support the people of Ireland show to anyone affected by cancer.

“Daffodil Day is such a special and hopeful day for our entire community. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been so lucky that people have found innovative ways to support us, but we are looking forward to seeing Ireland turn yellow again on March 25.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fund-raising event of the year and money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer. Along with these services, the money raised on Daffoldil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research.”

People are being asked to take part and take back from cancer in any way they can this Daffodil Day.

As well as donating at Cancer.ie and volunteering to help fundraise, they can purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop and take part in a steps challenge.

For more information about Daffodil Day, visit www.Cancer.ie/DaffodilDay .

Anyone with concerns or questions about cancer can contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone 1800 200 700 and SupportLine@IrishCancer.ie

Centra have also announced that they are supporting Daffodil Day 2022. The company’s employees and customers will be marking the partnership in participating stores across the country from Thursday, March 24, to Sunday, March 27.

Customers will be able to add a €1 donation to their receipt at the till, and there will also be bucket collections and additional fundraisers taking place in stores.

Centra has supported the Irish Cancer Society’s annual breast cancer campaign for the past 12 years. In October, 2021, Centra employees and staff raised over €150,000 for the ‘Care for Your Pair’ breast cancer awareness campaign.

Ian Allen, Managing Director of Centra, said,: “Our 480 stores around the country are committed to doing what they can to ensure that Irish Cancer Society raise the funds they need.”