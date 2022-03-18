My Weekend: I'm looking forward to this year and making up for time missed with friends and family over the last couple of years

My name is Daphne Roche. I’m 41 and a mum to two boys. I live near Macroom with my husband, the boys, two dogs and two cats.
I was born and reared in Cork (love the place) and I run O’Sullivan’s Poultry and Game in Cork’s English Market alongside my mum Glenys and sister Gwyn.
Our family business has been in the English Market since 1990, providing the market’s largest selection of locally reared, free-range poultry and game — including free-range chicken, turkeys, wild Irish pheasant, venison and more. You will find us just to the right of the fountain as you enter from the Princes Street entrance, in the heart of Cork’s bustling English Market.
At O’Sullivan’s, we pride ourselves on our farm-to-fork freshness and traditional methods of craft butchery, bringing to market the highest quality, locally reared and hand-prepared poultry and game you will find!
In the market, we are gearing up for the busy spring season ahead. There are so many celebrations on —St Patrick’s weekend, Mother’s Day and Easter coming up. For the first time in a long time, we can celebrate these events with family and friends again... and what better way to celebrate than with great food! At O’Sullivan’s, we have the market’s largest selection of locally reared poultry and game to choose from that will really help create a showstopper meal for any occasion. It’s a year to pull out all the stops!
We also recently signed up to Neighbourfood, which allows our customers to pick up our products at a Neighbourfood market location that is close to them, which is very exciting for us.