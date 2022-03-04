My Weekend: Writing music never feels like work

Songwriter Sarah Hickey features in our My Weekend

Tell us a little bit about yourself:

My name is Sarah Hickey, I am a songwriter from Cork. Between performing, teaching and writing, music is what fills my day.

I have just released my first track of the year ‘Looking For Trouble’.

I love anything creative and songwriting has been a constant for me for a long time and I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to write and release my own work.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

I love a night in with family or friends. I’m not into night clubs but if I do go out I like being somewhere I can have a dance and a laugh with friends.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

I love the morning time. I can’t say I get up at the crack of dawn but I definitely like to be up early. I don’t always have a set in stone routine between writing and performing so my daily schedule varies. It’s the beauty of my work but also the downfall.

Sarah Hickey has launched her first track of the year 'Looking for Trouble'.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Yes definitely. When it comes to writing music I get ideas at any given time but it doesn’t feel like work.

For me if I don’t follow through with an idea when it comes to me then it slips away so you might come across me in my car pulled in at the side of the road recording a voice memo on my phone just in case I forget the idea before I get home.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

Maybe somewhere in Greece with some friends. I love the sea so once I get somewhere close to the coast I’m happy.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Parts of West Cork are magical. I love to be by the water and go for walks and swims.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

Yes, I think family and friends are so important and I’m very lucky with mine.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I love writing music. It feels like a hobby I get to work on. I also enjoy painting from time to time, swimming in the sea or going on some sort of adventure.

Entertain or be entertained? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

Probably be entertained. If I do have you over for dinner I could make a curry but I have a sweet tooth so I’m more interested in the dessert.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork — where are your go to spots for coffee / lunch / special meal?

There are so many and I’m definitely leaving out a lot but I love Cork Coffee Roasters for a coffee or Filter. Sonnys Deli is great for a takeaway lunch or Good Day Deli is like a little haven in the middle of a city.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

Relaxing and spending time with family.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

Each week can be different but I would try be up some time around 8.30am.