Beauty contest winner features on First Dates this week... and she's not the only Cork woman on the show!

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 08:48Beauty contest winner features on First Dates this week... and she's not the only Cork woman on the show!First Dates will feature not just one, but two Cork women this week Effy Murphy from Cork and Paul on First Dates Ireland. A beauty contest winner from Cork, Effy Murphy is among the daters tonight.Originally of Togher, now of Youghal, Effy, aged 37, featured in The Echo last year after losing ten stone following a gastric sleeve operation.Effy Murphy from Youghal.She was crowned Miss Diamond Ireland in August and will represent Ireland in the international finals in Las Vegas this year.Tonight, mum-of-three Effy meets traffic manager Paul, aged 40, of Wexford, but will they hit it off?Also in the episode, Cork woman Maria Barker, aged 27, meets alpha male Dublin insurance salesman Dolapo, aged 29.Maria is passionate to set an example to all women, to not just ‘settle’ because the clock is said to be ticking. The screenwriter preaches how life is far too precious to just be with someone for the sake of fitting the criteria of the norm.First Dates Ireland, RTÉ2, Thursday, 17, 9.30pmRead MoreCork woman's Vegas pageant dream after 11 stone weight loss More in this section Cork treatment that’s a cure for Long Covid Cork bar: A place where people mark life’s milestones Cork singer makes his bid for Eurovision tonight tvfirst datesMy Weekend: I cherish going to new places and exploringREAD NOW