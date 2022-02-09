'Seeing various students of mine thrive and blossom... that gives me pride and satisfaction'

Cormac McCarthy features in our weekly column, Person to Person

TELL us about yourself;

I play the piano and write music for myself and others, and I teach people at the MTU Cork School of Music how to do the same. It makes for a pretty diverse life; allows me to meet and work with lots of interesting people, travel quite a bit, experience different cultures and, most importantly - it forces me to keep learning.

I perform and write in a variety of musical styles and settings - I’m probably best known as a jazz musician but I’m very influenced by Irish traditional music, classical, pop, world music... as one of my students told me, I am ‘genre fluid’.

Recently, I’ve been working a lot with orchestras, as an arranger, composer and conductor.

I really enjoy the dynamic of working in the industry and relaying my experiences/anything new I have learned to my students at CSM.

Another beautiful part of teaching is how much I learn from my own students; it really is a two-way process. The quality of both faculty and students at CSM is incredibly high, making it a vibrant and inspiring place to work, so I can honestly say I love my job. Every week is different and it can be challenging, but it keeps things fresh and exciting and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Where were you born?

I was born in Cork city and lived briefly on the northside before my family moved to Ovens when I was still a toddler. That’s where I grew up, went to school, played sport, and made lifelong friends. I’m still in regular contact with lads from primary school, which is something quite special.

Where do you live?

My wife Ciara and I moved around quite a bit, lived in Chicago for a few years and didn’t know if we’d ever settle, but we’ve been living in Nohoval for the past number of years and really enjoy the lifestyle.

Being close to the sea but yet within 30 minutes of the city is almost too good to be true. We love it!

Family?

My wife Ciara is originally from Kilkenny and we met in college at the Cork School of Music. My mum and dad, Ger and Johnny, are from the Northside (Farranree and Blackpool) and are still working and living very active lives.

I’m the eldest with one sister and one brother - Aoife and Aonghus. My Granny, Nell, is as active and sharp an 91 year-old as you are likely to meet. She’s an inspiration. I have one niece - Molly, and there are some more additions on the way so it’s an exciting year ahead!

Best friend?

I’m lucky to have so many great friends - many who I grew up with, others who I’ve met through my life in music. I really do feel privileged. The best man at my wedding was someone I met in secondary school at Coláíste Choilm. Rob is a special guy and we’ve always kept in regular contact even when we lived on opposite sides of the globe.

Earliest childhood memory?

Walking from Farranree to Dan Lyons’ bar in Blackpool with my grandfather.

Person you most admire?

My Granny.

Person who most irritates you?

I’m going to be diplomatic and say I try not to let anyone or anything irritate me too much. I fail regularly but it’s a worthwhile pursuit.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

My honeymoon - we travelled across Europe, I got terrible food poisoning in Italy and ended up in hospital twice on the trip. It was great craic altogether!

Favourite TV programme?

Succession.

Favourite radio show?

I might choose a podcast if that’s okay: I’m a big sports fan and subscribe to Second Captains. They also address social and political issues and the quality of their work is exceptional.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I cook a lot of fish - recently I’ve been doing devilled sea bass a bit and it’s going down a treat!

Favourite restaurant?

Paradiso.

Last book you read?

East Of Eden - John Steinbeck.

Best book you read?

The Unbearable Lightness Of Being by Milan Kundera.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Aaron Parks - Arborescence.

Favourite song?

Ah, that’s too difficult!

One person you would like to see in concert?

Thelonius Monk - but that ship has sailed!

Do you have a pet?

I sure do - Joni is a lab/retriever cross. She’s the best!!

Morning person or night owl?

I find I’m more productive in the morning, but being in music often means late nights, so you have to be flexible.

Your proudest moment?

Seeing various students of mine thrive and blossom. That tends to give me more pride and satisfaction than anything I achieve personally.

Spendthrift or saver?

I think I’m pretty balanced in that regard - but everyone probably says that, right...

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

A bullet train from Nohoval to Cork city, via the airport.

What makes you happy?

Playing the piano, swimming, watching football, writing music.

How would you like to be remembered?

As a “sound enough fella”.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I was in New York for some shows with Martin Hayes at the Irish Arts Center from February 3 to 6.

I’m also working away on a number of composition commissions.

But most importantly, myself and Ciara are taking Joni on plenty of walks, and in fact Joni’s giving me ‘the eye’ right now, so I’d best be off!