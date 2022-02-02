"Go on holiday, buy the shoes, eat the cake... life is for living!"

We catch up with the interior designer from Ballinhassig in our Person to Person

Tell us about yourself;

My name is Maura Mackey, I am a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend - someone who loves holidays in West Cork and abroad - when possible. I am also the owner of Mackey Design - Interior Design for your Home & Business. (Homes, showhomes, commercial spaces, offices). My motto is to make your property smile! What I mean by this is I give it the ‘botox shot’ it needs and deserves.

I turn new and tired properties into modern contemporary spaces, while adding in the Biophilic Design concept into my designs.

Biophilic Design is where I bring nature and natural elements into a design. Nature is what we love in the outdoors, I try and create elements of that indoors through the use of plants and greenery, and the natural elements I use are wood, metal, natural fibres and water features where possible.

I also do Home Staging - this is where I help clients showcase their properties for sale, help them earn 6-11% more than the asking price - win win…

I set up my business in November, 2019 - I have always had a passion for interiors, so setting up my own business was a life-long ambition for me. I love when I meet new clients and I help them fall in love with their homes again, make a home of a new build and help commercial clients make the most of their building space, and help people who are selling move onto the next stage of their lives. I love my job.

Where were you born?

The Bons in Cork, a few years ago now. My mam’s originally from Mallow and moved to Halfway, near Ballinhassig, my dad is a Ballinhassig man.

Where do you live?

I live in Ballinhassig, When I was getting married over 20 years ago now, I remember telling my hubby ‘I will marry you, but we have to live in Ballinhassig’.

I love living here, we are out the country but only a small drive into Bishopstown, it’s a great community.

Family?

I am the middle child of seven, I’m married to my hubby Ken and I have two kids and family living near.

Best friend?

I can honestly say my husband Ken is my best friend (not being mushy now but he’s my rock) but aside from him... I can honestly say I have been so lucky to have such great friendships in my life, my mam Mary, sister Elaine, old school friends, especially Mary OD, local pals (go on the ‘Flossy Possy’) variety group friends, (COR group) village friends and Network Cork and West Cork friends.

Earliest childhood memory?

The night before my communion and there were rags in my hair (so I’d have curls for the following day) I will never forget not getting to sleep as my head was hurting so much.

Person you most admire?

I have had a lot of people in my life that have been heroes to me in different ways, from family to friends.

My mam and dad are two people I admire so much - they worked so hard on the farm throughout their lives to provide for us and in fairness will help out in anyway they can to this day. I always look at them with admiration.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

When myself and my husband went to the Carribbean for our 20th wedding anniversary, we would have loved to have gone on our honeymoon 26 years ago but we could not afford it, so we went to Turkey, but 20 years later we made it. It was everything I dreamt it would be. I was so grateful we got there.

Favourite TV programme?

Home of the Year – with Hugh Wallace.

Favourite radio show?

RED FM Breakfast show.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I love cooking, but during lockdown in our house, we all took our turns, we all have a night to cook our favourite dish.

Roast dinner with all the trimmings - everyone loves this.

Favourite restaurant?

Kirbys Corner in Ballinhassig, it has such a wide range of food, something for everyone in the family, great food.

Last book you read?

Sell High, Sell Fast - How To Sell Your Home For The Best Possible Price (Elaine Penhaul).

Best book you read?

Eat That Frog by Bryan Tracy.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

The Best Of Ed Sheeran.

Favourite song?

That Coat Of Many Colours That My Mamma Made For Me by Susan Mc Cann.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Anyone now at this stage - LOL. Seriously - Coldplay.

Do you have a pet?

Yes, he’s our baby, he’s a giant size Pomeranian – his name is Mac.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person, since I was young I’ve always loved getting up early in the morning and making the most of the day.

Your proudest moment?

For me - getting married, building our own home, starting a family. I always wanted to be a mam, mind you it didn’t work out as planned initially, but when my two kids were born I was so proud of myself – I remember saying to myself in the hospital, ‘You done it Maur’, you’re finally a mam’.

Spendthrift or saver?

I have my moments if I am honest, I can save when I need to for something, I really can… But a day out in town with my hubby or my mam and sister, wow we are dangerous once we start.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

I would love more amenities for teenagers and kids in Ballinhassig.

What makes you happy?

Spending time with my hubby Ken, family and friends, spending time walking on the beach, holidays, shopping, gardening, reading, all things interiors.

How would you like to be remembered?

I suppose I hadn’t thought about it before now as I still think I am a young one. I guess as a good wife, good mother, good daughter, good sister, good friend, good homemaker. Someone who always loved holidays and travelling.

A great organiser for girls’ trips, someone who loved shopping and loved a good old laugh.

I always say life’s for living. I always say to my family - treat others as you would like them to treat you.

I feel I am a kind, caring person and I think I am there for people when they need a shoulder to cry on, so an empathic person, I hope…

What else are you up to at the moment?

At the moment I am thinking of a few home improvement jobs in my own house I want to get done in the next few months.

From a business point of view, I am setting up my vision board for my 2022 plans, Biophilic Design and sustainability are high in my list of priorities. I have also set up a FB group - ‘Style your home with confidence’ - I am thinking of how I can add value for my members in this group in the year ahead.

I have also decided to get out walking every day. I love the outdoors.

I am thinking of a holiday, will we book, won’t we? I think we will need one as I have a Leaving Cert student and Junior Cert in the house this year. Looking forward to the year ahead, may it bring me and my loved ones health and happiness.