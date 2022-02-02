Poetry scene in Cork is thriving

“FOR me, English is much more poetic,” says Cork-based poet Ana Špehar.

“That’s why I find it very hard to write in Croatian now. Somehow a poem flows better in English.”

Ana is one of 14 poets featured in the recently published Blue Mondays Poetry Anthology, a collection of poems by the Blue Mondays Writing Group.

She fell in love with poetry after reading her mother’s copy of The Golden Book of Love Poems and describes her poems as ‘either love themed or Ireland themed - which is love again.’

The poets initially met through the local Cork poetry night, Ó Bhéal, which has been running for over a decade at The Long Valley Bar on Winthrop Street.

Blue Mondays Writing Group founders John Tynan and Rosalin Blue.

When Ó Bhéal went from running once a week to once a month, Ó Bhéal regular Rosalin Blue says the poetry community was at a loss, and she wanted to offer them something to keep them together.

On January 20, 2020, the Blue Mondays Writing Group held their first meeting upstairs at the Yoga studio in the Triskel Arts Centre. However, when the lockdown hit, it was time to move their meetings online. This proved beneficial for many reasons.

“I had just had a baby, so I wasn’t able to go out,” says Ana, who first started writing poetry when she was 15.

“This way, at least, I could take part online.”

Moving online also allowed the group to broaden their membership.

“When the poetry world went onto Zoom, it connected internationally so a lot of our Zoom poetry sessions are spanning the globe.

"There are people from the States and places like Malaysia. The whole globe is represented in these multi-lingual poetry meetings,” says Rosalin, who is originally from Münster, Germany.

“We have a firm core of six to nine people who are regularly there,” says Rosalin.

“Then we have a few people who come in less often, and then we have a bunch of people that are just listening on the sidelines, but we all met through Ó Bhéal.

Augustinia Adeola Jekennu, of The Blue Mondays Writing Group, with a copy of their new poetry Anthology, recently launched.

“Cork wouldn’t be half the city it is without Ó Bhéal. Its organiser, Paul Casey, I call him a ‘fisher of poets’, because he pulls us all together.”

Rosalin first arrived in Cork in 2000 when she secured a work placement at the Munster Literature Centre on Douglas Street. She returned to Germany to complete her MA in Culture Science at the University of Hildesheim, but her heart soon led her back Leeside, where she immersed herself in Cork’s poetry world.

“There’s a huge poetry scene in Cork,” says Rosalin.

“The Cork City Library is very active in keeping that together as well. Patricia Looney is excellent when it comes to organising events and projects that promote poetry throughout the city.”

Poet Ana Špehar.

Ana, who writes for the Cork City Library blog, says: “Cork is filled with poetry. There are so many Cork poets that I love... Paul Casey, Gerry Murphy, Rosalin Blue, Shaunna Lee Lynch, Julie Goo. The list goes on.”

After losing her interest in poetry over the years, Ana believes her move to Cork six years ago helped inspire her to write again. Well, that and a broken heart.

She remembers her nervousness when she read for the first time at Ó Bhéal.

“I felt like I was shaking,” the Zagreb-born poet admits.

“But everyone there was so welcoming and lovely. I still shake when I read though.”

So, what happens during a Blue Mondays Writing Group meet-up?

“People bring their poetry that they want to work on. We give feedback on technique or images, or discuss anything that the poet wants to reflect on,” says Rosalin, who has performed her work at Electric Picnic.

“And we’re quite a diverse bunch. We have a broad diversity of generations. And a broad diversity of cultures. That makes for a broad range of discussions, and adds an interesting depth as well because we have different views involved. Our main point when we meet is, agree to differ.”

Rosalin believes that one of the reasons the group thrives is due to its members’ generosity of spirit in sharing their knowledge with each other.

“I think that’s where the strength of the group comes from. It’s very interactive that way. It’s not a hierarchical structure. It’s like a circular structure that we have.

“Group dynamics are group dynamics so we’ve also taken time to reflect and we’ve discussed respectful feedback, active listening, communication psychology, stuff like that. So that we can all be as open and respectful in facilitating for each other as possible.”

Poet Susanna Trifiletti. Drawn by Margaret Creedon O'Shea.

One of the methods used for inspiring new material from the group is the use of prompts.

“There have been various types of prompts, not just themes and topics. Things like the five word challenges, or visual poetry and sound poetry,” explains Rosalin.

The idea to compile some of these contributions into a book format came about last October, when member of the group, J. Michael Tynan, suggested publishing an anthology that would also help them raise money for charity - half the proceeds are going to Cork Simon Community while the other half will support the poets involved.

The finished result features poems and artwork on many themes. One of the poets included, Margaret O’Regan, writes about sexuality and the older person.

“She promotes being sexually active all your life, and breaks that taboo,” says Rosalin.

Another of Margaret’s poems, called Cead Mile Failte, is about direct provision.

Poems by Susanna Trifiletti are also included. She is originally from Sicily but has been living in Cork for a number of years.

Augustina Adeola Jekennu, who recently left Cork for the UK, also contributes her work dealing with the female cycle, amongst other issues. Other poets featured include Cork’s Patricia Walsh, Simon Spichak – a scientist who brings elements of science into his poetry - and Ada Miles from the Ukraine, who Rosalin describes as “very punk. Very young. Very energetic”.

Poet Augustinia Adeola Jekennu.Drawing by Margaret Creedon O' Shea.

The anthology introduces each poet with a portrait drawing by group member Margaret Creedon O’Shea, who also created the cover painting. Originally from Inchigeela, but now living in Ballinhassig, Margaret says it’s her 18th publication to illustrate, but it was a labour of love.

“It’s an excellent group. They asked me as I’ve done such tasks before,” she says.

“It’s lovely to be acknowledged. I sketch artists and musicians as they perform if I’m moved by them.”

Moving ahead, the Blue Mondays Writers Group will be performing at the Poetry in the Park event for Cork World Book Best in April. Group meetings will remain mostly online for the time being, and Rosalin welcomes burgeoning poets to “stick your head in for a session to see if it suits”.

Asked if poetry might be a useful outlet for dealing with these troubled times, she doesn’t miss a beat.

“Absolutely. It allows for self-reflection, meditation and connection – it’s very therapeutic.”

The Blue Mondays Anthology 2021 is available for €10 from various outlets across the city and county. 50% of the proceeds are going directly to Cork Simon Community. To buy directly or to find out more about the group, please contact: bluemondayswriters@gmail.com

To read Ana Špehar’s blog for Cork City Libraries, go to: corkcitylibraries.tumblr.com

Here, Rosalin shares one of the poems she wrote which features in the anthology.

The Colours of my Wheel by Rosalin Blue

Let’s begin with those bland days of indecision

when I don’t know just quite which way to feel:

My mind is clear, my body barely present,

the wardrobe speaks to me in boring blues and beige

I call this phase the dry days of my colour wheel

Next, the colours come to life with vibrant freshness

Springtime-green my bounce the following day,

a forward motion, luscious passion flowing

until my light flares orange with a fiery glow

this is the juiciest blossom-time to butterfly

And when the hour 24 strikes on my wheel

that orange dazzles far too loud for me!

Instead, my wardrobe lures with pinks and lilacs

to join into the dance, connect with all existence –

until one morning, simply raw bright red I feel

So I draw back into my sacred crimson space

with tea, and cleanse myself in velvet carmine

A fragrant bath with candles, burning incense,

until to purple focus my colour wheel slows down –

then rests again on indecisive blues and browns