“I didn’t think I would be grateful to have had a wedding during the pandemic, but if anything it made it all the more worthwhile as we were surrounded by the most important people to us, and that is something we will cherish forever as we start our new chapter as ‘The Drennans’!”

So said Sophie Drennan (nee O Connell), who married Jamie Drennan. Sophie is from Hollyhill, while Jamie was born in Donegal, but moved to Rochestown, Cork, with his family at a young age. The couple who feature in this week's Wedding of the Week, are currently living in Killeens with sons, Isaac, aged nine, and Harley, aged four, and daughter Kayla, aged nine.

Sophie with her bridesmaids.

The couple met on a dating app in January, 2016, after just a week of dating they were officially a couple and have been inseparable ever since. They both have beautiful children from previous relationships and have a son together, Harley, aged four.

Isaac and Kayla, aged nine.

They were engaged in July, 2018, at home, when Jamie’s friends were visiting from America. As they were getting ready to go out, Jamie had spelt the words out in rose petals and got down on one knee.

Bride and groom, Sophie and Jamie Drennan with Sophie’s parents, mum Lorraine O Sullivan, and dad Martin O’Connell.

“It was such a private, intimate proposal and I literally had no idea it was so unexpected!,” Sophie recalled.

They had their civil ceremony and reception at Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig, with registrar Ann Walsh.

Sophie and Jamie Drennan, who were married in a civil ceremony at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig. Pictures: David Devins

“We wanted our ceremony to be personal to us and so we made a collage of our relationship and family life up until now, Isaac and Kayla gave us lovely words of advice during the ceremony, which is a moment that we will always treasure. All our guests commented on how it was such a love-filled, emotional ceremony.”

The happy couple with their parents and bridal party. Pictured left of the groom are his parents Danny and Celene Drennan.

Anthony Mehigan sang as the bride walked up the aisle to Lady Antebellum, When You Got A GoodThing. DJ Gavin Rowan played at the reception.

The bride wore a dress from Diamond Bridal, Maylor Street. Hair was by Stephanie Peyton and make-up by Susan Casey of CrazyDolls. The bridal party was looked after by Ann Murtagh of The Colourist and make-up by Shaunagh Brereton.

The couple were joined by their children on the day. Pictured here with Isacc, aged nine, and Harley, aged four.

The bridal party consisted of Stephanie O’Sullivan (Maid Of Honour), aunt Dianne Bickerstaffe and cousin Taylor Bickerstaffe were also bridesmaids. Kayla was a ‘mini maid of honour’ and Zara Machin and Cassie Drennan were flower girls.

Jamie’s best man was his brother Gary Drennan, groomsmen were Chris Drennan, Gary O’Donovan and Donal Lynch. Isaac was Jamie’s ‘mini best man’ and Harley was page boy. Their first dance was to Westlife, Flying Without Wings.

“It’s a very special song to us and has always been ‘our song’ ,“ said Sophie.

Recalling some of the highlights, Sophie said: “The most memorable part of the day was just seeing everyone we love all in the same room together for the first time in what seemed like forever. We had guests coming from United States, UK, Belfast and Donegal Jamie’s reaction as I walked up the aisle filled me with love and emotion and I think that’s something that will always stick out in my mind.”