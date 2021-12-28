Cork-based grown, chef and cookery teacher offers  inspiration for Veganuary

ORGANIC grower, chef, cookery teacher, delicatessen owner, cookbook author – these are just some of the ways Karen Austin connects her multiple passions food and travel.
- Pod or defrost the peas. If you’re using frozen peas drain them and dry on kitchen roll or a clean towel.
- Sift the gram flour and regular flour or cornflour into a bowl. Add the salt and turmeric. Stir to mix.
- Peel and finely chop the onion. Finely chop the parsley. Wash and zest a lemon for the mix.
- Put everything except for the water into the bowl and mix well then start stirring in the chilled water until the batter has a medium pouring consistency, like a crepe pancake mix or pouring cream.
- Heat 4 cms oil in a deep frying pan or wide based saucepan and when it is hot, add a tablespoon of the fritter mix, spread it a little with the back of the spoon under surface of the oil after it’s dropped into the pan, it should be bubbling just below the surface.
- You need to do this quickly. Repeat but don’t overcrowd the pan. Cook each side for 2 - 3 minutes, until golden.
- Lift onto kitchen paper then cook the next batch, removing any debris with a dry slotted spoon. It’s a good idea to stack the fritters on their sides like dishes so the oil drains off both sides.
- Serve with lemon wedges.