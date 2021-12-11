Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoyed 'simply the best' day ever

THE CITYSCAPE provided the perfect backdrop for this couple’s wedding photographs.

Luke Kearney, from Bishopstown, and Fiona Flavin, from Ballincollig, were wed earlier this year and are the latest couple to feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The couple, who live in Dillons Cross, originally met in 2008 when they worked together. Then a chance meeting in Costigans in March, 2018, led to a “nearly four year long first date”.

Luke Kearney preparing for the wedding day.

They got engaged at home during lockdown.

Fiona said: “It was the day after Valentine’s Day. I think it was so Luke will be able to remember the date in future, without being a clìche.”

They were married at The Address Cork in St Lukes on July 27.

Fiona said: “It was a civil ceremony in the hotel. Also during the hottest week of the summer. I must be the only summer bride in Irish history praying for a cloudy day. My prayers were answered. The temperatures dropped to a mere 27C.”

Luke Kearney and Fiona Flavin who got engaged the day after Valentine's Day.

Raigan O’Sullivan did the hair, and Liz McCarthy did make-up.

The bride’s dress was made by a “gorgeous” woman in Dublin named Mags Morgan, whose company is called Mizz Rio.

Fiona said: “I had the dress altered by my two gorgeous new Brazilian besties Marina and Pamela and their company is My Flowered World. Everyone did such a great job…”

Signing the register.

Flowers were locally produced by the “fabulous” Taylor from Between the Briars in Glanmire.

Luke got his suit from Dave in Suit Distributors in Frankfield.

Joining the couple on their special day were their immediate families, Fiona’s aunts, and Luke’s grandmother Tess.

Unfortunately, Fiona’s older sister could not make it as she was living in Asia at the time - but she left a gorgeous speech.

A stunning photo of the happy couple along Cork's docklands.

The bridal party included Fiona’s mother Catherine, aunts Mag and Ann, and younger sister Karen.

Anything unusual about the ceremony?

Fiona recalled: “I struggled to get the ring on Luke’s finger. I laughed a bit too hard. My tears may have lubricated it to slide on.”

The reception was held in The Address. Their first dance was to Simply the Best by Noah Reid, as seen in Schitts Creek.

“The most memorable thing was waking up and realising that I was married to the love of my life.”