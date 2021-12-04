Wedding of the Week: Cork couple say it's a day they will never forget

A ROCKY gondola in Venice proved the perfect spot for Ross Bateman to go down on one knee and propose to Sarah O’Dwyer.

Sarah, from Durrus, and Ross, from Riverstick, met in Clonakilty on a night out in 2012.

WITH THIS RING: Sarah O’Dwyer and Ross Brennan, who were married at the Sacred Heart Church, Durrus.

They got engaged in October, 2019, as Sarah recalled: “We were out for a trip on the canals when Ross handed me a photo album with photos of us through the years. On the last page it said ‘Please say yes’ as Ross went down on one knee on a rocky gondola!”

MR AND MRS: The couple at the top of the church, where they said their vows, at the Sacred Heart Church in Durrus. They were married by Fr James McSweeney in a beautiful ceremony.

They were married at the Sacred Heart Church, Durrus, on August 6 and are the latest couple to feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The bride wore her dream dress from Vows in Cork. Makeup was by Stacey Egan, make-up artist based in Bantry, and hair was by Orianna O’Sullivan, from Durrus.

Ross got a custom-made suit from Tom Murphys, Cork. where they also got the groomsman suits and fathers’ suites.

The church music was by singer Angela Ryan and the flowers were by Lyndsey in Paradise Flowers, Bantry.

BY THEIR SIDE: The happy newlyweds with their bridal party, made up of family and friends.

Joining the couple on their special day were; Mother of the Bride, Margaret O’Dwyer, Father of the Bride, Brendan O’Dwyer, Mother of the Groom, Caroline Bateman, and Father of the Groom, Adrian Bateman.

Sarah’s Brother Eoghan, who lives in New York, was missed but joined the celebrations virtually along with other relatives.

The bridal party included Aishling O’Dwyer – Maid of Honour, and bridesmaids Eimear O’Dwyer, Michelle Hickey and Amanda Hayes. On the grooms’ side there was Trevor Bateman as Best Man, and Colin Corkery, Steve Crosbie, and Jack Robinson as groomsmen. Flower girls were Fíadh and Lucy and Page Boy was Michael.

CAKE TRADITION: The couple cutting their beautiful cake by Daisy Chain Cakes, based in West Cork.

Sarah’s local priest, Fr James McSweeney, made the ceremony so special. Sarah recalled: “At the end of it, he presented us with a gift of a framed picture which he felt signified our relationship. It was truly individual and unique and is most definitely a time we will never forget!”

They had their reception in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, which they said was the “perfect location for a truly special and personal wedding reception”. Their first dance was to Kodaline’s The One.

The newly weds.

Sarah said: “We would like to thank our families for all the support they have provided us with in the build up to our wedding, and also to everyone who shared our day and made it so special to us.”

They also thanked photographer Dermot Sullivan and videographer Anthony Fleming for capturing their day perfectly.