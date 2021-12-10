Recalling a momentous week in Irish history: 'Treaty set to be passed...'

THE feeling in Dublin is that the Dáil will ratify the Treaty with little opposition when it meets next Wednesday, after which Arthur Griffith will proceed to form a new government, the Echo reported on Saturday, December 10, 1921.

The opposition of Mr de Valera and others is an awkward complication and he will resign if the vote goes against him.

That there would be opposition was foreseen. The surprise is that it may be led by men who were consulted during the negotiations.

The modification of the oath of allegiance, though, appears to have been agreed without Mr de Valera being consulted.

Séan O’Kelly, former Dáil Éireann speaker and now Paris Envoy, said he could not see how the Dáil could accept the treaty as it goes back on principles and pledges held since 1916. The staff of the Irish Republican Army, including Chief, Richard Mulcahy, is for Griffith.

Michael Collins has received many congratulatory telegrams. The most recent include one from his constituents who have asked him to visit and give them a public address.

Another from America from the Executive Committee for Relief in Ireland and conveys “deepest congratulations to Mr Collins and his London Conference colleagues.

Our Mitchelstown correspondent says the great news that the Peace Conference has reached an agreement was received with feelings of joyous relief.

The news for some days preceding the agreement had not been reassuring.

The nearing of Christmas and the now certain release of internees added much to the general satisfaction at the termination of the patriotic labours of the Irish delegates.

Diabolical Attack in Thurles

Our correspondent in Thurles sent details last night of a diabolical outrage.

At the train station bombs were lobbed at the internees’ train travelling from the Ballykinlar internment camp in Co. Down.

Three internees were injured along with the station master, his wife, sister-in-law, his little daughter and the son of a railway porter. They were hit by splinters from the bombs.

One of the internees, a man named Horton, of Ardmore, Co. Waterford, is very dangerously wounded.

The British Government has issued a statement of regret at the outrage and said no effort will be spared to secure the arrest and punishment of those responsible.

At several places in the North, trains with Ballykinlar prisoners were attacked.

Con Leahy Dead in New York

The death of Con Leahy in New York comes as a shock to his numerous friends on both sides of the Atlantic.

The eldest in the world famous Charleville family of jumpers, he won scores of championships between 1900 and 1909 in Ireland, England, Scotland, on the Continent and in the USA.

His best jumps were near approaches to world records. At Limerick in 1904 he cleared 6ft 4½ inches and rarely failed to make 6ft when pressed. In long jumping he frequently beat 23ft whilst at hop-step he cleared 49ft more than once.

His most memorable victory was at the Grecian Olympics at Athens in 1906 when he took the high jump laurels against 60 of the world’s best and was second to the great Peter O’Connor in the Hop, Step and Leap.

In private life, Con Leahy was quiet, silent, honourable and deeply religious.

He worked for a time in the Cork County Council offices and his graceful personality won many sincere friends.

New York life and hard work did not suit his health and he never really recovered from a serious attack of pneumonia.

But his final illness was brief and came as a great surprise to his friends.

Irish Poppies for France

An order of 200 tons of potatoes has been secured by a Dublin merchant for the municipality of Paris.

The exporter hopes to ship direct to Le Harve. The order was secured with the assistance of Mr. L.H. Kerney, Irish Consul in Paris.

Freight for West Cork Ports

Until further notice, goods will be received every day at the South Jetties shed for conveyance to Schull, Goleen and Ballydehob every Monday.

For Castletownbere, Adrigole and Bantry it will be every Thursday. Further particulars from Wallace Express, Cork; Hazel, Bantry; McCarthy, Castletownbere and O’Driscoll, Schull.