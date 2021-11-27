Wedding of the Week: Cork couple marry after 17 years together

FROM 130 guests, down to just six… but Jillian McCarthy and husband Darren Buckley wouldn’t change their special wedding day for the world.

The couple, who live in Riverstick, were due to get married in June, 2020 ,but due to the pandemic they rescheduled it to February 26.

With this ring.

They had everything planned for 130 guests, but unfortunately, that February, restrictions remained in place and they were allowed just six. After 17 years together and three years planning, they just wanted their day to go ahead, so they enjoyed a lovely, relaxed and intimate civl ceremony at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

By her side.

Jillian recalled: “This time we just went ahead either way because it was going on for long enough and we didn’t want to keep rescheduling, but now I wouldn’t change it.

“We were blessed with beautiful weather thankfully so we got plenty of pictures outside with family and friends that couldn’t join us in the hotel, so I was grateful for that and so happy they just came up to stay outside the hotel.”

The couple met in Rosie’s bar in Carrigaline, back in 2003. They had been engaged since October, 2017, the night of the Ophelia storm.

Saying their vows.

The bride got her dress from Vows bridal shop in Blarney and she did her own hair and make-up.

Joining her on the day was her best friend and bridesmaid, Sinead O’Conner, the best man was Darren’s brother Steven Buckley, and their two daughters, Lola and Bonnie Buckley, were flower girls.

Releasing love birds.

As eight could only attend the meal, also joining them on the day were Jillian’s mother Betty MaCarthy and Darren’s mother Rita Buckley.

“It was small and intimate but I wouldn’t change it, we were very comfortable because we were close to the people who were at it so we weren’t a bit nervous.”

The wedding cake was made by Theresa’s Treats in Carrigaline. Flowers were by June’s Blooms.

The couple didn’t have a first dance, but they did play one of their favourite songs, Ellie Goulding’s How Long Will I Love You, as the bride walked up the aisle.

Jillian and Darren with their girls, Lola and Bonnie Buckley.

As to what was the most memorable thing about the day?

Jillian said: “Our close friends and family came up outside the venue to see us and stand for photos with us because they couldn’t come into the hotel - that made my day and there was a nice atmosphere outside. We were blessed with the weather, the sun was shining, so it was lovely to be able to stay outside with people that couldn’t attend and take lots of pics around the hotel and it had beautiful surroundings.”