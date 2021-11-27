Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple marry after 17 years together

Jillian McCarthy and husband Darren Buckley who live in Riverstick feature in our Wedding of the Week
Wedding of the Week: Cork couple marry after 17 years together

MR AND MRS: Jillian McCarthy and Darren Buckley, who married in a civil ceremony at The Rochestown Park Hotel. Pictures: Aaron lynch photography

FROM 130 guests, down to just six… but Jillian McCarthy and husband Darren Buckley wouldn’t change their special wedding day for the world.

The couple, who live in Riverstick, were due to get married in June, 2020 ,but due to the pandemic they rescheduled it to February 26.

With this ring.
With this ring.

They had everything planned for 130 guests, but unfortunately, that February, restrictions remained in place and they were allowed just six. After 17 years together and three years planning, they just wanted their day to go ahead, so they enjoyed a lovely, relaxed and intimate civl ceremony at the Rochestown Park Hotel. 

By her side.
By her side.

Jillian recalled: “This time we just went ahead either way because it was going on for long enough and we didn’t want to keep rescheduling, but now I wouldn’t change it.

“We were blessed with beautiful weather thankfully so we got plenty of pictures outside with family and friends that couldn’t join us in the hotel, so I was grateful for that and so happy they just came up to stay outside the hotel.”

The couple met in Rosie’s bar in Carrigaline, back in 2003. They had been engaged since October, 2017, the night of the Ophelia storm.

Saying their vows.
Saying their vows.

The bride got her dress from Vows bridal shop in Blarney and she did her own hair and make-up.

Joining her on the day was her best friend and bridesmaid, Sinead O’Conner, the best man was Darren’s brother Steven Buckley, and their two daughters, Lola and Bonnie Buckley, were flower girls.

Releasing love birds.
Releasing love birds.

As eight could only attend the meal, also joining them on the day were Jillian’s mother Betty MaCarthy and Darren’s mother Rita Buckley.

“It was small and intimate but I wouldn’t change it, we were very comfortable because we were close to the people who were at it so we weren’t a bit nervous.”

The wedding cake was made by Theresa’s Treats in Carrigaline. Flowers were by June’s Blooms.

The couple didn’t have a first dance, but they did play one of their favourite songs, Ellie Goulding’s How Long Will I Love You, as the bride walked up the aisle.

Jillian and Darren with their girls, Lola and Bonnie Buckley.
Jillian and Darren with their girls, Lola and Bonnie Buckley.

As to what was the most memorable thing about the day?

Jillian said: “Our close friends and family came up outside the venue to see us and stand for photos with us because they couldn’t come into the hotel - that made my day and there was a nice atmosphere outside. We were blessed with the weather, the sun was shining, so it was lovely to be able to stay outside with people that couldn’t attend and take lots of pics around the hotel and it had beautiful surroundings.”

Read More

Wedding of the Week: It was third time lucky for Cork couple

More in this section

Holly Bough Podcast 2: We talk to the man behind the Diffney Quiz Holly Bough Podcast 2: We talk to the man behind the Diffney Quiz
My Weekend: We are just like Santa's busy little elves preparing for The Polar Express to arrive in West Cork My Weekend: We are just like Santa's busy little elves preparing for The Polar Express to arrive in West Cork
Holly Bough Podcast: We chat to the Cork artist behind this year's stunning cover Holly Bough Podcast: We chat to the Cork artist behind this year's stunning cover
wedding of the week
<p>Konrad Im, Ballyphehane, part time LGBTI+ Sexual Health Support Worker in the Sexual Health Centre, and volunteer and activist in the LGBTI+ community and volunteers with Ballyphehane Tidy Towns.</p>

My Weekend: I love to support the local queens...

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more