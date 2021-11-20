Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 08:00

Wedding of the Week: It was third time lucky for Cork couple

Emma and Kieran McLaughin who live in Union Hall finally had their magical day
Wedding of the Week: It was third time lucky for Cork couple

BY THEIR SIDE: The couple with their wedding party at Inchydoney beach - they had their first dance there too as the sun went down.

Elaine Duggan

IT was third time lucky for bride and groom, Emma and Kieran McLaughin. After cancelling their wedding twice due to Covid, they finally had their magical wedding day on August 30.

They were wed in Union Hall Church, followed by a reception at Inchydoney Lodge and Spa, surrounded by 85 family and friends.

Best man was Kieran’s brother Liam, while Kieran’s three close friends were his groomsmen.
It was a day filled with love and laughter, the bride said.

Emma, nee Miles, is from Union Hall and Kieran is from Cork city. The couple now live in Union Hall, and met while working in the Airport Search Unit at Cork Airport.

Emma explained: “We officially became a couple while volunteering in Kenya, Africa. A place that now holds a very special place in our hearts.”

Kieran proposed on August 12, 2018, at the Old Head of Kinsale, where they originally had their very first date.

Maid of honor was Emma’s sister Laura. Bridesmaids were Emma’s best friend Kate and sister-in-law Ciara. Emma’s nephew Michael was her bridesman. Emma’s niece Katie was flowergirl.
On the wedding day, the bride wore a dress from Brides of Eire, Clonakilty. Her hair colour was done by Zyhna in Wayne Lloyd hair and the upstyle on the day was done by Suzanne at Aislings Hair Studio, Skibbereen. Suits were bought in Simply Suits in Cork city.

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE: Emma McLaughlin in her dress from Brides of Eire. She also wore a necklace her late father gave to her.
Emma wore a chain bought by her dad for the wedding before he passed away last year.

Emma explained: “It says ‘Las Mo Shlí’ which means light my way. Something I’ll cherish forever and brought me great comfort on the day.”

ECHO WEDDING OF THE WEEK Emma McLaughlin
Kieran and his brother Liam wore pocket watches belonging to their late grandad Gussy.

Emma’s brother Lee walked her down the aisle, which was a special moment for them both.

The reception was held at Inchydoney Lodge and Spa

The cake was made by the maid of honor Laura.

The wedding car was a 1925 Model T driven by William Cuddy. It was a special token to remember Kieran’s late grandfather, Gussy McLaughlin, who worked in Ford for many years.

Their first song was to The Little Things by Keywest.

As to what was most memorable about the day?

Emma said: “Due to Covid, live music wasn’t allowed on the day in Inchydoney so we had our first dance by the beach during sunset with our immediate family and bridal party, which was such a special moment.”

The photographer on the day was Sean Clarke Photography. Videographer was Lifetime Pictures.

