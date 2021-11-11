Recipe: Enjoy a health boosting supper with a nod to Cork’s food past

WITH the turn of the season and the dark nights upon us, we can officially say its winter! Time to fire up the inner central heating with some health boosting food.
Offal has long been a mainstay of the diet in Cork, going back to the times when the best cuts of meat were exported and cuts like liver, kidneys, tripe and drisheen were kept for local eating. Hence the tradition of these cuts, especially in the city.
750g fresh sliced new Irish lamb’s liver
Flour or cornflour for dusting
1 tbsp olive oil
Knob of butter
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 bunch fresh scallions, trimmed and chopped, to finish
75g butter Few whole sage leaves
Finely grated zest of a large lemon
Juice of half a lemon
- Rinse liver and pat dry. Remove any large tubes if present.
- Dust each slice lightly with flour or cornflour and shake off the excess. Heat oil with butter in a non-stick frying pan. Add liver and cook to sear on both sides.
- Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper Turn down the heat and cover. Gently fry for a few moments till the liver is cooked through, but still with slight pinkiness to the meat.
- Meanwhile, melt the remaining butter in a separate saucepan till golden but not browning.
- Add the sage, lemon zest and lemon juice and heat through for a minute. Season.
- Arrange the liver on plates and drizzle over the melted butter sauce. Scatter with chopped scallions to serve