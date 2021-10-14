Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 09:06

Recipe: A simple seasonal pasta dish to feed all the family

Looking for a tasty recipe to whip up this weekend? Try out Di Curtin's Butternut and Smoked Bacon Pasta
Recipe: A simple seasonal pasta dish to feed all the family

Butternut and Smoked Bacon Pasta. Picture: Di Curtin

Di Curtin

IT’S the time of year when we start to see the golds, oranges and yellows of the squash family appear in our markets and shops. In the run up to Halloween, pumpkins and their relatives begin to feature in autumnal menus. I am a big lover of butternut squash, which as its name suggests, combines a buttery smooth texture with nutty flavours.

This weekend, in The Weekend Foodie column, I’ve used it in a pasta dish that will keep the wolf from the door as the colder months approach. 

Twirly fusilli pasta makes a good base to capture the lovely nuggets of squash and smokey bacon in this seasonally slanted dish.

Try to find a dry cure smoked bacon, which won’t contain as much moisture as normal bacon, which means it crisps better. You’ll find examples from supermarket own ranges of oak or cherrywood smoked bacon, going up to the artisan choices from Baltimore Bacon (cured with treacle) and Gubbeen, smoked in their own farmhouse. There are also great dry cured bacons from McCarthy’s of Kanturk, readily available in many Supervalu stores county-wide. The subtly spicy dressing combined with the roasted butternut squash packs a heap of flavour into what is essentially a simple pasta dinner!

BUTTERNUT AND SMOKED BACON PASTA 

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 medium squash, seeded, peeled and in chunks 

Olive oil for drizzling

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

350g Fusilli pasta

Few basil leaves, chopped Freshly grated

Parmesan cheese to serve

For the dressing:

75mls extra virgin olive oil

3 rashers smoked bacon, chopped 

2-3 fat cloves garlic (to taste), peeled and crushed 

1 red chilli, finely sliced

Pinch dried red chilli flakes 

½ tsp dried oregano

Method:

  • Place the squash flesh in a roasting tray. Drizzle with oil and season.
  • Roast in a pre-heated oven Gas 5 375F 190C for 20 minutes or until soft and caramelised. Turn occasionally to prevent burning.
  • Meanwhile cook the pasta in lightly salted boiling water till just al dente.
  • Drain, drizzle with olive oil and keep hot.
  • When the squash and pasta are ready, heat a splash of olive oil from the dressing recipe in a heavy bottomed skillet. Add the bacon and cook crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen towel. Reserve.
  • Add the remaining olive oil to the pan with garlic, chilli and oregano. Cook for a minute, stirring.
  • Add the squash and cooked pasta and toss to coat in the mix. Season.
  • Sprinkle in the bacon and chopped basil. Stir and serve with grated Parmesan cheese on top.

BUTTER THEM UP RECEIPT 

Squash €2.50

Fusilli pasta 500g €1.86

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1ltr €4.59

Cherrywood Smoked Dry Cured Bacon 210g pack €2.59 

Garlic 99c 

Chilli 99c 

Total: €13.52 

More in this section

My Weekend: It's hard to beat going back the parents gaff... My Weekend: It's hard to beat going back the parents gaff...
Lucy Kennedy & Mighty Monsters Aoife and Ciara Jane launch 'Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ 2021 What’s on in Cork this Halloween... 10 days out not to miss
Listen: New CD honours brave women and men of Cork who fought in the War of Independence Listen: New CD honours brave women and men of Cork who fought in the War of Independence
foodreciperecipesdi curtin
Review: Philadelphia, Here I Come! at Cork Opera House

Review: Philadelphia, Here I Come! at Cork Opera House

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more