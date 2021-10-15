Recipe: Simple Berry and Mascarpone Cake

"The danger with a cake like this is it’s hard to stop eating it. I can barely wait for it to cool to taste it... and then it’s gone!"

So say Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"Seriously, there is great pleasure in cooking something so simple that gives such a great result, anyone should be able to manage this cake.

The light, very soft texture and very subtle slightly sour flavour of mascarpone is great with the sweet berries. So if you’re a reluctant or nervous baker, give it a go.

Simple Berry and Mascarpone Cake

Ingredients:

130g cream flour

120g granulated sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

226 gr mascarpone cheese

2 large free-range eggs

80 g melted butter (barely melted and allowed to cool)

1 tsp. orange extract - or 1 tsp. Brandy

½ tsp. finely grated orange zest

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

70 gr blueberries

70gr raspberries

A few extra berries foe on top.

A handful of flaked almonds (optional)

Method:

Pre- heat the oven to 175 C.

Have the mascarpone at room temperature.

Grease and line the base of an 8-inch spring form tin with a disk of parchment paper.

Weigh together the flour, sugar, salt and baking powder and sieve.

Put the mascarpone in the bowl of an electric mixer and whisk until smooth.

Add the egg, melted butter, orange extract or brandy and vanilla.

Whisk again, just until smooth.

Next add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix gently.

Add the berries carefully mixing in trying not to break them.

Scrape into the prepared tin and level carefully.

Scatter the extra berries over the top, and almonds if you choose to use them.

Bake in the oven for about 40 to 45 minutes until cooked through and golden on top.

Once cooked remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for about 10 minute before turning out onto a wire rack.

Serve warm or at room temperature, you can add a little extra mascarpone on the side but you really don’t need it.

This cake is best eaten within two days.

Note: You can use frozen berries but if you do put them in from frozen, as otherwise they will release too many juices into the cake.

