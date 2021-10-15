Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 12:02

Recipe: Simple Berry and Mascarpone Cake

Mercy Fenton shares her recipe for a simple cake - suitable even for the most reluctant and nervous baker
Recipe: Simple Berry and Mascarpone Cake

Simple Berry and Mascarpone Cake by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

"The danger with a cake like this is it’s hard to stop eating it. I can barely wait for it to cool to taste it... and then it’s gone!"

So say Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"Seriously, there is great pleasure in cooking something so simple that gives such a great result, anyone should be able to manage this cake. 

The light, very soft texture and very subtle slightly sour flavour of mascarpone is great with the sweet berries. So if you’re a reluctant or nervous baker, give it a go.

Simple Berry and Mascarpone Cake

Ingredients:

130g cream flour

120g granulated sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

226 gr mascarpone cheese

2 large free-range eggs

80 g melted butter (barely melted and allowed to cool)

1 tsp. orange extract - or 1 tsp. Brandy

½ tsp. finely grated orange zest

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

70 gr blueberries

70gr raspberries

A few extra berries foe on top.

A handful of flaked almonds (optional)

Method:

  • Pre- heat the oven to 175 C.
  • Have the mascarpone at room temperature.
  • Grease and line the base of an 8-inch spring form tin with a disk of parchment paper.
  • Weigh together the flour, sugar, salt and baking powder and sieve.
  • Put the mascarpone in the bowl of an electric mixer and whisk until smooth.
  • Add the egg, melted butter, orange extract or brandy and vanilla.
  • Whisk again, just until smooth.
  • Next add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix gently.
  • Add the berries carefully mixing in trying not to break them.
  • Scrape into the prepared tin and level carefully.
  • Scatter the extra berries over the top, and almonds if you choose to use them.
  • Bake in the oven for about 40 to 45 minutes until cooked through and golden on top.
  • Once cooked remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for about 10 minute before turning out onto a wire rack.
  • Serve warm or at room temperature, you can add a little extra mascarpone on the side but you really don’t need it.
  • This cake is best eaten within two days.
  • Note: You can use frozen berries but if you do put them in from frozen, as otherwise they will release too many juices into the cake.
  • For more recipes by Mercy Fenton and our other food columnists, see EchoLive.ie

Read More

Recipe: Nectarine, Almond &amp; Ginger Tart

More in this section

Member of the Chieftans Paddy Maloney on the steps Cork songwriter Jimmy Crowley pays tribute to Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains
My Weekend: Next week I'm performing at Cork Jazz Festival My Weekend: Next week I'm performing at Cork Jazz Festival
Review: Philadelphia, Here I Come! at Cork Opera House Review: Philadelphia, Here I Come! at Cork Opera House
mercy fentonrecipesrecipe
This competition only seems easy but it isn't

Would you like to feature in our special Halloween KidzZone?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more