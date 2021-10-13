Cork actor: I'm delighted to be back on the stage after the hiatus

In our weekly Person to Person column people share their life's loves and loathes... this week we feature Dominic Moore.

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Dominic Moore. I’m an actor, television puppeteer and videographer. I also work as a museum assistant in the Butter Museum in Shandon, and I manage their social media and create content for them – videos, interviews, create video documents of exhibitions, installations and the like.

I’m also currently in Philadelphia, Here I Come! at Cork Opera House, and am delighted to be back on stage after the hiatus.

Where were you born?

Cork, in the Bons. I became familiar with the maternity ward as each of my sisters were born there too. The statue of St Michael ousting the devil fascinated and slightly scared me. I went back recently to have a look at it, and was surprised to see how small is was.

Where do you live?

The top of Patrick’s Hill, a fantastic place to live. The hill is that steep that I never have to pay for gym fees! When I first moved there, I power walked twice round the block – across Bell’s Field, down Richmond Hill, and back up Patrick’s Hill – twice every morning. I was fit after three months!

Family?

Mum and dad still alive and three gorgeous sisters. I’m single at the moment.

Best friend?

I have a coterie of ‘buddy-buds’. We correspond and go away regularly.

Earliest childhood memory?

Peddling a go-kart my dad made me, down a neighbour’s avenue.

Person you most admire?

The director David Lynch.

Person who most irritates you?

Our current Health Minister.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I took a figary once and went up to Inishbofin, solo, for a week. It ‘became’ amazing over the days: long walks and explorations that led nowhere, yet I felt ‘connected’ in a way I haven’t felt since. It wasn’t necessarily Inishbofin itself – I have no overpowering desire to go back there – but maybe more that I was doing something in my own time, inhabiting my own space. It felt precious – I was aware that this feeling may not occur again.

Favourite TV programme?

I’m rewatching Longmire. I love the simple storytelling, the landscapes, and the superb camera work.

Favourite radio show?

I don’t really listen anymore, it’s for when I’m tidying the house. Tubridy and Liveline make me shout at the radio. I like Richard Herring’s podcasts.

Your signature dish if cooking?

My spag bol is to die for.

Favourite restaurant?

Café Paradiso.

Last book you read?

Soul Of The Age by Jonathan Bate. It’s an exploration of the times of Shakespeare. Fascinating and really well researched. Shakespeare lived in dangerous times, and his brilliant work constantly reflects this.

Best book you read?

Ghost Towns Of The West by Lambert Florin. It’s essentially a compendium of American ghost towns, published as a large volume in the 1970s. I return to it often. It’s full of photographs and stories of rotten wooden shacks, ruined mines, forgotten towns, mud streets and graveyards.

It’s a reminder of what people did to survive, where they went, the incredible hardships they endured, the few who struck it lucky, and where they died.

The book asks me to consider the way I live my life today.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Architect by C. Duncan.

Favourite song?

Harpers Romo by the High Llamas.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Sean O’ Hagen from the High Llamas – again! I promoted a concert for Sean a few years back.

He played at the Cricket Club in the summer: the night was balmy, the doors were open, and the wondrous music from Sean’s guitar floated over the lawn of the Cricket Club to the city and beyond. It was magical.

Do you have a pet?

No, but I’ve often thought of getting a good Jack Russell.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning Owl. 6.30am and I’m awake. There’s no point in me trying to get back to sleep, because I won’t.

Your proudest moment?

Giving up alcohol a few years back. I gave up cigarettes when the pandemic started. Now I’m a real goody-two-shoes, as Adam Ant says…

Spendthrift or saver?

Spendthrift up to a few years ago, but I’m slowly and surely clawing my way to the other side of that canyon.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Bell’s Field is a jewel in the city and unfortunately is beset by anti-social behaviour. The solution is complex because it belongs to all of us – including the troublemakers. We’ll get there but there is no quick fix for this issue.

What makes you happy?

Acknowledging to myself a job well done. This is helped enormously by the compliments of others. It’s nice to be wanted.

How would you like to be remembered?

As a nice man.

What else are you up to at the moment?

The lockdown gave me a chance to go back to college (after 30 years!), and I was delighted to get a First Class Honours in Digital Humanities. I’m studying UX design online.

I’m also a volunteer for the Simon Soup Run. I’m writing and applying for grants for my next show, The Dominion Of Fancy, a dark cabaret which encompasses opera, puppetry, projection and live music.

Philadelphia, Here I Come! continues at Cork Opera House until October 16. See www.corkoperahouse.ie