Recipe: The king of custard tarts

Mercy Fenton shares her recipe for White Chocolate Custard Tart with Hazelnuts
White Chocolate Custard Tart with Hazelnuts by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

This tart is rich and delicious; the crunchy hazelnut base is lovely with the creamy white chocolate custard topping. The addition of a little malt whiskey cuts the sweetness of the white chocolate and brings everything to a whole new level. Serve with a drizzle of caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream, or enjoy on its own with a sneaky cuppa..

White Chocolate Custard

Ingredients

8 egg yolks

5 tsp. corn flour

60g caster sugar

500ml cream

158g white chocolate, finely chopped

Method:

  • Make the custard first.
  • For custard, whisk yolks, corn flour and sugar in a bowl until smooth.
  • Boil the cream and pour over the chocolate – leave for a minute or two then stir until all the chocolate melts and the mixture is smooth.
  • Once it’s melted, pour the chocolate mixture onto the egg mixture, whisking continuously but gently until combined.
  • Strain through a fine sieve into a clean bowl and cover the surface directly with plastic wrap to prevent a skin forming. Refrigerate overnight.

Sweet Pastry

Ingredients

300gr flour

150gr butter

60gr sugar

6gr salt

2 eggs

Method:

  • Mix flour, sugar and butter to crumb, add in the eggs and salt and mix lightly.
  • Turn onto board and work enough to bring together.
  • Wrap in cling film and leave to rest in the fridge for an hour or so.
  • Grease a 9 in flan ring.
  • Roll out the pastry approx. 1½ in larger than the flan ring.
  • Carefully place the pastry on the flan ring.
  • Push well into the corners line with parchment paper and rest for ½ an hour.
  • Fill with baking beans and bake at 175C until golden all over.
  • When cooked, remove baking parchment and brush the pastry case with raw egg yolk, place in back in the oven for two or three minutes, this will help seal the pastry and keep it crisp.
  • Reduce the oven temperature to 150C.

Tart Filling

Ingredients

Hazelnut Layer

110gr blanched toasted hazelnuts

1 free range egg

100gr sSoft light brown sugar

Method:

  • In a food processor, pulse together the ingredients for the hazelnut layer (to a slightly rough paste) then spread carefully over the pre- cooked tart base.
  • Bake at 150C for 10 to 12 minutes until set and golden.
  • Remove from the oven and set aside to cool fully.
  • Reduce oven to 140C. Strain chilled custard through a sieve, and then pour into cooled pastry case.
  • Level carefully.
  • Bake for approximately 1 hour or until edges are set with a gentle wobble in the centre.
  • Once set remove from the oven.
  • Cool to room temperature, and then chill for 4 hours or until set.

