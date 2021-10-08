My Weekend: It's hard to beat going back the parents gaff...

I am from Cork and lived there until I was 18 with my two siblings and my parents. I am the youngest of the three of us, and I definitely feel like my parents were a bit softer on me growing up, as they had two other kids to practice on before I came along.
I was the only one to ever show any interest in acting, which made me think I was the postman’s baby for a while, but I am now 99% sure that is not true.
Well that depends on what my week has been like. If I am on a job and have been working long hours, I will probably just pass out in front of the tv, and be pretty content with doing so.
If I’m not busy, I like to catch up with my friends or maybe head to a gig if at all possible.
Lie-ins! I don’t understand these crazy people who get up for sunrise.
Always! If you’re rehearsing a play, you have to work over the weekend. Whether it’s learning lines or just research into the world of the play, you’ll always find something to be doing.
New York City. I went their for 10 days a couple years ago and would love to go back. I would bring my girlfriend, Megan. Money would want to be no object though, as it seems to just fall out your pocket there.
Hard to beat going back to the parents’ gaff for the weekend, and getting some lovely home cooked meals dished up to you. My dad uses his BBQ, hail, rain or shine, so there’s no fear of you going hungry.
I don’t have any family living in Dublin so I only really get to catch up with them when I can make a trip home. As for my friends, I see them all the time in Dublin, and I’m still very close to my school friends back home in Cork.
’m very fortunate to say I have been able to make a career out of my hobby. Long may it last! I do like playing guitar but I won’t be playing in the 3 Arena any time soon.
Be entertained. I make a mean chilli, and like having people over, but I am not the type to host a party.
For a coffee it would be, Cork Coffee Roasters. For lunch I’ll say the O’Flynns Gourmet Sausage stand in the English Market. And for a special meal, you can’t get more special then KC’s in Douglas.
This Monday, it is set for 7am. Cork Coffee Roaster better be open!
I just finished filming for something up in Belfast, and I’ve been rehearsing in Cork for Philadelphia, Here I Come! which opened this week at the Opera House. Great to be back doing a play with actual real life people!
- Presented by Patrick Talbot Productions, Philadelphia! Here I Come! is running at Cork Opera House until October 16. Directed by Geoff Gould, it also stars Shane O’Regan as Gar Public and Catherine Walsh as Madge.
See www.corkoperahouse.ie
-