My Weekend: It's hard to beat going back the parents gaff...

TELL us a little bit about yourself:

I am from Cork and lived there until I was 18 with my two siblings and my parents. I am the youngest of the three of us, and I definitely feel like my parents were a bit softer on me growing up, as they had two other kids to practice on before I came along.

I was the only one to ever show any interest in acting, which made me think I was the postman’s baby for a while, but I am now 99% sure that is not true.

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Well that depends on what my week has been like. If I am on a job and have been working long hours, I will probably just pass out in front of the tv, and be pretty content with doing so.

If I’m not busy, I like to catch up with my friends or maybe head to a gig if at all possible.

Lie-ins or up with the lark... which is it for you?

Lie-ins! I don’t understand these crazy people who get up for sunrise.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Always! If you’re rehearsing a play, you have to work over the weekend. Whether it’s learning lines or just research into the world of the play, you’ll always find something to be doing.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

New York City. I went their for 10 days a couple years ago and would love to go back. I would bring my girlfriend, Megan. Money would want to be no object though, as it seems to just fall out your pocket there.

Actors Shane O Regan and Alex Murphy with Director Geoff Gould (centre) of Philadelphia, Here I Come! by Brian Friel, running in Cork Opera House until October 16. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

Hard to beat going back to the parents’ gaff for the weekend, and getting some lovely home cooked meals dished up to you. My dad uses his BBQ, hail, rain or shine, so there’s no fear of you going hungry.

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

I don’t have any family living in Dublin so I only really get to catch up with them when I can make a trip home. As for my friends, I see them all the time in Dublin, and I’m still very close to my school friends back home in Cork.

Do you get to indulge in any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I’m very fortunate to say I have been able to make a career out of my hobby. Long may it last! I do like playing guitar but I won’t be playing in the 3 Arena any time soon.

Be entertained or entertain? If it’s the latter do you have a signature dish?

Be entertained. I make a mean chilli, and like having people over, but I am not the type to host a party.

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/lunch/special meal?

For a coffee it would be, Cork Coffee Roasters. For lunch I’ll say the O’Flynns Gourmet Sausage stand in the English Market. And for a special meal, you can’t get more special then KC’s in Douglas.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

This Monday, it is set for 7am. Cork Coffee Roaster better be open!

Anything else you are up to right now...

I just finished filming for something up in Belfast, and I’ve been rehearsing in Cork for Philadelphia, Here I Come! which opened this week at the Opera House. Great to be back doing a play with actual real life people!