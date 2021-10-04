Cork mum reinvents catering business during pandemic

IN 2018, Orla McAndrew’s catering business was going from strength to strength, and she was becoming one of the most sought after caterers in the Munster area, supplying people with sumptuous food for the most special days of their lives.
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Line a muffin tray with cases.
- Mix all wet ingredients in one bowl.
- Mix all dry ingredients in separate bowl. Mix everything together.
- Place a tablespoon of mixture in each case and bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes.
- It freezes really well so I usually double quantities.
- Combine all ingredients together in a blender (or by rubbing the butter into the dry ingredients by hand) and knead the dough gently to combine.
- Roll out onto a floured surface approx 1-2 cm thick.
- Cut into whatever shape.
- Place on a lined baking sheet and bake in preheated oven at 180*C for 12-15 minutes or until beginning to turn golden.
- These are amazing on a cheese board but make a wonderful base for a canapé as well.
- My favourite at the moment is this: Thinly slice two red onions and gently fry them off in rapeseed oil. Low heat. As they begin to soften, add in 1 tbsp brown sugar and 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar and 1/2 of a star anise. Simmer for up to 40 minutes until really well softened.
- At the same time, place a full piece of Clonakilty black pudding and 100g creme fraiche in a blender and whizz up until smooth.
- Transfer to a saucepan and cook on low heat for ten minutes.
- Serve the warmed black pudding and warmed caramelised onion on an oat cake, garnished with chopped chives or chive flowers.
- Finely dice the onion and crush the garlic.
- Lightly fry off in the olive oil.
- Add in the diced pork and brown.
- Add the stock and then the diced vegetables.
- Rinse the lentils thoroughly and add to the pot.
- Add in the chorizo.
- Bring all to boil, cover and simmer for an hour.
- Add in diced potatoes. Season and simmer for another 25 minutes. Delicious.
- Serve with mashed potatoes and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.