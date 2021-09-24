Recipe: Nectarine, Strawberry and Macadamia Cake

This easy cake is moist and delicately flavoured, and is delicious served with a little cream and caramel sauce. It has the added advantage of being dairy free. If you want if gluten free just check that your corn meal and baking powder are free of gluten. It will keep well for two to three days if wrapped in cling film and refrigerated.
200ml Olive oil (fruity)
225g lightly toasted macadamia
200g caster sugar
3 large eggs
150g fine cornmeal or polenta
1 tsp baking powder
120g diced nectarines
80g diced strawberries
- Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4.
- Oil and line the base of a 23cm cake tin. Place a disk of parchment paper on the bottom.
- Put the macadamia in a food processor and on pulse break down to as fine a crumb as you dare.
- Be careful though as if you over blend you will end up with an oily mess.
- Put the sugar and eggs together in the bowl of an electric mixer, whisk until pale and fluffy - this should take about five minutes.
- Slowly pour in the olive oil in a gentle stream, while the mixer is still continually whisking.
- Next fold in the ground pistachios, cornmeal or polenta and baking powder with a pinch of salt.
- Fold in the strawberries, and nectarines, and then scrape into the tin.
- Bake for 50-55 minutes until golden and risen. Leave to cool in the tin to room temperature before transferring to a cake stand or plate. Dust with icing sugar and serve with fresh cream, or caramel sauce.
- A few extra strawberries and sliced or poached nectarines will go beautifully with this as a dessert.
100gr granulated sugar
45gr butter
60 ml cream
½ tsp sea salt (maldon is perfect)
- Heat the granulated sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly with a high heat rubber spatula or wooden spoon.
- The sugar will form clumps and eventually melt into a thick brown, amber-coloured liquid as you continue to stir.
- Once sugar is completely melted, and caramel in colour, immediately add the butter. Be careful at this step because the caramel will bubble rapidly when the butter is added.
- Stir the butter into the caramel until it is completely melted, about two to three minutes.
- Very slowly, drizzle in ½ cup of heavy cream while stirring. Since the heavy cream is colder than the caramel, the mixture will rapidly bubble and/or splatter when added.
- Allow the mixture to boil for one minute. It will rise in the pan as it boils.
- Remove from heat and stir in one teaspoon of salt. Allow to cool down before using.
- Make ahead tip: You can make this caramel in advance. Make sure it is covered tightly and store it for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.
- Warm the caramel up for a few seconds before using in a recipe.