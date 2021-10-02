Wedding of the Week: Third time lucky... finally couple tie the knot in Cork ceremony

IT was third time lucky for this couple, who finally got wed after Covid threw a few curve balls their way.

John Nolan, from Waterford City, and Katherina White, from Fermoy, were due to get married abroad back in April, 2020 - however the pandemic and travel restrictions put a stop to that.

John Nolan waiting for his bride, Katherina White, at the outdoor maze garden in Castlemartyr Resort.

They pushed their wedding date back to April, 2021, but again they couldn’t travel, so they decided instead to have a small ceremony back in Cork, at Castlemartyr Resort, with just a small group.

The groom explained: “We were due to tie the knot in Tenerife on April 16, 2020, we had 85 guests all booked on flights and all accommodated over there. However, Covid put a stop to that.

The wedding date August 28, was their third attempt to get married, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We then postponed it to April, 2021, and again we couldn’t travel, so we decided to have a small ceremony at Castlemartyr outside in front of the maze garden.”

Katherine works as a solicitor in Michael Powell Solicitors, on Lapps Quay, while John is a Legal Executive in Murphy Lynam solicitors, The Courthouse Chambers, Cork City.

The couple said the day was perfect - it was intimate, the sun shone down and they enjoyed every moment.

They first met at the bride’s first cousin’s 30th birthday party six years ago.

They were engaged in 2018, when the groom proposed in the couple’s home with the children present.

Joining John and Katherina were daughters Aoife and Maggie, the Best Man and maid of honour, as well as the Solemniser John Tyler.

They got married on August 28, 2021.

The bride’s wedding dress was from The Moderne, Cork and Maya O’Brien altered the dress.

Hair was by Martina Gahan of Edit Hair Club, Cork and the make-up was by Marcella Donovan MUA.

Joining them on their special day were the Best Man, Graham Creed from Waterford. and Maid of Honour, Marcella Donavon from Fermoy, and daughters, Aoife, aged eight, and Maggie, aged five.

Celebrating in style.

The Solemniser was the groom’s first cousin, John Tyler.

John said: “The experience of getting married outside at the Maze in Castlemartyr was very romantic, picturesque and intimate.

“We were very lucky with the weather and every moment was so intimate.

The couple walk hand in hand around the grounds of Castlemartyr Resort, where they wed.

“After being let down for nearly two years due to Covid-19, it was magical and a silver lining that we needed.”

After the ceremony the couple had their reception inside Castlemartyr. Their first dance was to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.’

Photographer was Keith Sullivan of Infokus photography, https://infokus.ie/