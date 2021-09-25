Wedding of the Week: Cork couple get  their 'happily ever after'

WHEN this couple tied the knot, they were lucky enough to be surrounded by a large group of family and friends, as Covid restrictions had eased surrounding weddings.

Maryann Healy, from Donoughmore, and Patrick Kearney, from Banteer, first met in the Tradehouse Bar and Kitchen in Ballincollig back in June, 2019.

Inside St Josephs Church, Donoughmore.

Six months later, at Christmas, the couple were going for a walk with the dogs in Ballincollig Regional Park and Patrick surprised her by getting down on one knee and proposing.

The bride recalls: “We had a wonderful wedding ceremony in St Joseph’s Church in Fornaught, Donoughmore, on August 14, 2021”

Due to an easing of covid restrictions, the couple were able to have a larger gathering.

This was followed by their reception at The Rose Hotel in Tralee.

“Our singer, Weddings by Jules, was just out of this world and I remember when she sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow it was just so emotional.”

The bride purchased her dress in Cinderella’s Closet. She wore her aunt’s bracelet on the day, sadly she had passed away unexpectedly a month prior to the wedding. Mary- ann said: “It was very special to have it close to me for my day.”

Hair was by Marie from Stylz in Coachford and make-up was by Sarah, also from Stylz.

Mr and Mrs had their reception at the Rose Hotel in Tralee.

Recalling the guest list, Maryann said: “We were so lucky that restrictions had eased and we had all our family with us to on our special day. My grandfather, parents, nieces, nephews and extended family were there.”

“My beautiful daughter, Carla, was chief bridesmaid joined by my two sisters, Chris and Tess and my best friend Erika as bridesmaids.

“Patrick’s brother James was best man and groomsmen were his brother Niall, nephew Alan and cousin Padraig.

The couple with their wedding party.

“My nephew Cian did a fantastic job as pageboy, and my beautiful nieces Jayla and Aoibhinn were flower girls.”

Unfortunately, they did not have a band due to live music not being allowed, but they made up their own playlist. Their first dance was to Elvis’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.

The bride said: “The most memorable part of the day was sitting in the car after the ceremony and thinking: ‘This is my happy ever after.’”

Cutting the cake.

She gave a mention to photographer Dermot Sullivan.

“He was just fantastic, he was more than a photographer. He allowed for the day to run smoothly and made us all feel at ease. We cannot thank him enough!”

By Elaine Duggan

