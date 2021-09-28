Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 07:29

Remembering the life of Seán Ó Riada on the 50th anniversary of his death

A special edition of Nationwide honouring Seán Ó Riada airs on RTÉ1 this week
Remembering the life of Seán Ó Riada on the 50th anniversary of his death

MUSICAL MAESTRO: Seán Ó Riada died 50 years ago next month

Sinead McCarthy

FIFTY years ago, Cork and the entire nation mourned the death of music legend Seán Ó Riada at the age of just 40.

Charismatic and naturally gifted, he had great ambitions to be a classical composer, but it was his emotive score for the 1959 film Mise Éire which made him a household name.

His popular settings of Ár n’Athair atá ar Neamh and Ag Críost an Síol from his masses became ingrained in our culture and are still performed regularly today.

As a founding member and director of the group Ceoltóirí Chualann, Ó Riada lifted traditional music out of the rural kitchen and gave it a place in a new modern Ireland.

The Corkman become the wind of inspiration for generations of Irish musicians to follow from the 1970s onwards.

To mark the 50th anniversary of his death on October 3, 1971, in a special edition of Nationwide - Seán Ó Riada on RTÉ1 on Friday, October 1, at 7pm, Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh meets family and friends of Ó Riada and visits Cúil Aodha in West Cork, which became his home for the last few years of his short life.

Ó Riada was born John Reidy in Cork city, and spent his early years in Adare, Co Limerick, where his father, a Garda sergeant, was stationed. He later attended St Finbarr’s College, Farranferris and whilst he was there he received musical education from Aloys Fleischmann (Senior).

Ó Riada played violin, piano and organ, and studied Greek and Latin classics at UCC, with Aloys Fleischmann (Junior) and graduated in 1952. While at college,he was the auditor of the UCC Philosophical Society. That year he became assistant director for Radio Éireann.

He died of cirrhosis, and was buried in St Gobnait’s graveyard, Baile Bhuirne.

Read More

Hector's new TV show features one man's journey from the USA to Sheep’s Head in County Cork

More in this section

My Weekend: I was really lucky to get residencies in Sample and Backwater studios My Weekend: I was really lucky to get residencies in Sample and Backwater studios
"The cast and creative team are working hard and cannot wait to get it in front of an audience" "The cast and creative team are working hard and cannot wait to get it in front of an audience"
A corner shop at the heart of a Cork city community A corner shop at the heart of a Cork city community
tv
Cork couple open a dream cafe during pandemic

Cork couple open a dream cafe during pandemic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more