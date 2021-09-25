Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 08:00

What was cocooning really like for the older generation? A new TV documentary sheds some light

Ken Wardrop's new documentary starts on RTÉ1 on Monday, September 25
What was cocooning really like for the older generation? A new TV documentary sheds some light

A scene from Cocooned on RTE1.

IT was a word that summed up Ireland’s safety first attitude to Covid-19, and it was a word that many of the older generation came to loathe in the past 18 months: Cocooned.

Now a new documentary by acclaimed director Ken Wardrop provides an insight into what it was like for those people who shut themselves away from the world.

Called Cocooned, it airs on RTÉ1 on Monday at 9.35pm, and promises to be a creative, often irreverent programme, exploring our older generation’s reaction to being confined during the various stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

APART: A scene from Cocooned on RTE1.
APART: A scene from Cocooned on RTE1.

Filmed from March, 2020, to January, 2021, it introduces us to some extraordinary men and women – characters with real life experience to last the course of being ‘cocooned’.

This is a story that celebrates the resilience and bravery of our older generation and that honours their acceptance and grit in the face of adversity.

It is also Wardrop’s personal reaction to the Covid-19 crisis. His mum Ethel resides in a nursing home, and both he and his family experienced first hand the often complicated and sad times associated with lockdown restrictions. However, Ken always tried to find the light in the darkest of times.

Photographed primarily at night through peoples’ windows while conversations are recorded on telephones, Cocooned exquisitely showcases the calm eeriness of the national lockdowns.

Read More

Cork community answers call to help make a residential centre more like a home

More in this section

"The cast and creative team are working hard and cannot wait to get it in front of an audience" "The cast and creative team are working hard and cannot wait to get it in front of an audience"
My Weekend: You could find me in a big top in Donegal or a tiny village in Italy My Weekend: You could find me in a big top in Donegal or a tiny village in Italy
Wedding of the Week: Cork couple get  their 'happily ever after' Wedding of the Week: Cork couple get  their 'happily ever after'
tvcovid 19
My Weekend: I was really lucky to get residencies in Sample and Backwater studios

My Weekend: I was really lucky to get residencies in Sample and Backwater studios

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more