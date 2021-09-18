Wedding of the Week: Married with six guests... perfect! But we eventually got our 'big day'

AT the beginning of lockdown in 2020, this couple were determined to get wed - so had a small intimate ceremony with just their parents.

Fast forward to August, 2021, and they hosted their wedding reception, with a larger group of family and friends at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa.

Laura O’Donnell, from Carrigaline, and Noel Byrne, from Crosshaven, currently live in Church Bay in Crosshaven, with their daughter Fiadh and another baby on the way.

Happy trio, Noel, Laura and baby Fiadh, at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa where they had their wedding reception.

They will be moving into their new home in Carrigaline next year.

They first met on a night out in Crosshaven and their engagement came during Cork Week 2018 at the Royal Cork Yacht Club.

The couple were due to wed in March, 2020, but then Covid hit and scuppered their big wedding day plans. Instead they were wed in a civil ceremony - with just six people present.

The couple were wed back in 2020 during the first lockdown, with just their parents, but had their reception in summer 2021.

Laura said: “We would like to again say a huge thank-you to Joseph MacCarthy who married us. We will be forever grateful to him for making our six people ceremony just absolutely perfect back in March, 2020.”

In August, however, they got to have their big day out. The bride wore a new dress, as she was six months pregnant - the baby is due in December. The girls at Stitch N Design in Carrigaline were a great help. Her shoes lasted on her feet for around 30 minutes on the day, before changing into her comfy Vans.

Noel Byrne and Laura O'Donnell with their bridal party and parents.

The bride and bridesmaid’s hair was by Aoife McCarthy of Aoife’s Freelance Special Occasions Hair. Make-up was by Lisa Kerr from Lisa Kerr Make-Up.

Flowers were by Victoria in Carrigaline, while the wedding cake was made by Noel’s cousin Fiona, who did an amazing job.

Laura recalled: “We got married in Kinsale Hotel and Spa and I have to say they were just brilliant from start to finish.”

In attendance were their parents, and Laura’s grandparents Aggie and GT (Grandad Tony) and a guest list of around 70.

The bridal part included her sisters as bridesmaids, Holly and Ruthy, and one of her closest friends, Katie. Noel’s groomsmen were his brother Jamiw and two of his close friends John and Conor.

The couple had their first dance to Elvis Presley’s I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You cover by Haley Reinhart.

Laura with her baby daughter Fiadh. Their second child is due later this year.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

“Having our gorgeous little girl being part of our day! Also my grandmother that morning while we were all getting ready - she really made the morning for us!”

The photographer was Lisa O’Mahony, who Laura said was ‘amazing’.