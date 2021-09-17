Recipe: Cinnamon, Chocolate and Black Bean Brownie

Why? My daughter asked in disgust. Why would you put black beans in a brownie? Why indeed! Well, firstly I believe we should always be open to trying different things, and secondly different people have different tastes and reasons for trying both savoury dishes and sweet treats. So this treat is less sweet, has a slightly different texture to a regular brownie, but is without doubt more nutritious. It is tasty – perhaps a taste that needs to be acquired in my daughter’s case – and it is also gluten-free. So don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.

Cinnamon, Chocolate and Black Bean Brownie

Ingredients

Serves 8

1 ½ tsp vanilla essence

3 large free-range eggs

100gr butter

100gr soft light brown sugar

1 ½ tsp cinnamon ground

400g tin of black beans.

50gr cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

45gr chocolate drops – mixed, white and dark chocolate

Method: