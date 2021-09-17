Recipe: Cinnamon, Chocolate and Black Bean Brownie

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 14:00

Don't know this cake until you've tried it, says Mercy Fenton
Mercy Fenton

Why? My daughter asked in disgust. Why would you put black beans in a brownie? Why indeed! Well, firstly I believe we should always be open to trying different things, and secondly different people have different tastes and reasons for trying both savoury dishes and sweet treats. So this treat is less sweet, has a slightly different texture to a regular brownie, but is without doubt more nutritious. It is tasty – perhaps a taste that needs to be acquired in my daughter’s case – and it is also gluten-free. So don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.

Ingredients

Serves 8

1 ½ tsp vanilla essence

3 large free-range eggs

100gr butter

100gr soft light brown sugar

1 ½ tsp cinnamon ground

400g tin of black beans.

50gr cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

45gr chocolate drops – mixed, white and dark chocolate

Method:

  • Butter the base and sides of a 20cm round loose bottomed or cheesecake tin.
  • Line the base with a disk of parchment paper.
  • Put the butter and cocoa powder in a bowl over a bain marie of water to melt.
  • Drain and rinse the black beans, and drain again.
  • Puree the beans and the vanilla in a food processor and blitz until smooth.
  • Add the eggs one by one, mixing to smooth each time.
  • Whizz in the sugar, cinnamon and baking powder until smooth.
  • Scrape into a bowl and stir in the melted butter and cinnamon.
  • Stir in half the chocolate drops.
  • Scrape into the prepared tin and smooth the surface, then scatter with the remaining chocolate drops.
  • Bake in the centre of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes until just set.
  • Serve at room temperature, or just warmed with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Recipe: Chocolate-coated Oreo Cheesecake Bars

